What to know about New Orleans Saints backup QB Jake Haener

New Orleans Saints fans might have to get more accustomed to backup quarterback Jake Haener after Derek Carr left Monday Night Football’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs due to an oblique injury. Carr will be getting an MRI Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury.

Haener, who replaced Carr in the fourth quarter, finished the game 2/7 for 17 yards. The game was essentially out of hand when Haener stepped in as the Chiefs won 26-13.

Almost an insane completion by Saints QB Jake Haener. Look at the arm angle. pic.twitter.com/l9dvoD8cTX — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 8, 2024

If Carr is out for multiple weeks, the 2-3 Saints will be looking at Haener to steer the ship until their starting QB is healthy enough to return.

Here are four things to know about Haener as he looks to step in for Carr.

Beat out Spencer Rattler for QB2 spot

Haener beat out rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler for the backup quarterback spot during training camp. Haener played in three preseason games, starting one, and finished 24/43 for 270 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown or an interception.

Senior Bowl MVP in 2023

Haener caught the Saints’ eyes after his MVP performance during the Senior Bowl in 2023. Haener went 12/19 for 139 yards and one touchdown. The Saints traded up to select Haener in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Set record at Fresno State

After spending two years at Washington, Haener transferred to Fresno State where he set the all-time school record in completion percentage at 68.1% In three seasons with the Bulldogs, Haener went 731/1,072 for 9,013 passing yards, 67 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Haener, a three-time captain, also rushed for eight more touchdowns.

Jake Haener is a cancer survivor

Haener revealed in July that he was diagnosed with a rare form of skin cancer. He even played the same week after having surgery to remove the blemish from his right cheek. According to Pro Football Talk, Haener had 32 stitches in his cheek when the Saints faced the Arizona Cardinals in a preseason game.

