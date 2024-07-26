New Orleans Saints QB reveals he has a rare form of cancer

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

As NFL training camps progress further along, we’re learning more and more about what’s been going on in the lives of players for the past few months. Some showed up to camp in the best shape of their lives. Others arrived with injuries. For the New Orleans Saints, it meant uncovering a new cancer diagnosis for one of their players.

According to The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov, a recent diagnosis revealed Saints quarterback Jake Haener is dealing with a rare form of skin cancer. The cancer is not considered to be life-threatening as of now. Haener is currently working with doctors on a proper treatment form to help overcome his diagnosis. He will continue practicing with the team during training camp.

Haener will reportedly learn more about his diagnosis next week. As Saints insider Nick Underhill reports, Haener is “waiting to see how long he can go before treating it.”

Jake Haener battling Spencer Rattler for New Orleans Saints QB2 role

The Saints traded up for the Fresno State (same college as Derek Carr) quarterback last season, sending a 2023 7th-round pick plus a 2024 4th for the rights to the 127th pick. To no surprise, the rookie fourth-round pick made the initial roster. But he was suspended for the first six games of the season due to a failed drug test after testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance.

He did not end up taking any snaps during the regular season. But Haener, 25, is expected to compete for the backup role behind Carr. He’s also facing stiff competition from rookie fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler, who saw more time with the second-team offense on Thursday.

The Saints also have journeyman Nathan Peterman on the roster as the fourth quarterback. Odds are the Saints will keep all three of Carr, Haener, and Rattler on the 53-man roster.

