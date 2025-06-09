All-Star forward reportedly expects to be traded to the San Antonio Spurs this summer

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs entered the offseason focused on finding high-end talent to start building a playoff-caliber team around Victor Wembanyama. While the second pick in the 2025 NBA Draft might be the primary avenue to upgrade the roster, at least one All-Star thinks he’ll be playing in San Antonio next season.

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo, Durant told someone close to him that he believes he’ll wind up playing for the Spurs next season.

Kevin Durant stats (ESPN): 26.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.2 APG, 52.7% FG, 43% 3PT

The Phoenix Suns are actively shopping Durant this summer, reportedly hoping to move him very soon. While the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors have also been linked as potential landing spots, the All-Star forward seems to believe San Antonio is his likeliest destination.

Kevin Durant contract (Spotrac): $54.708 million cap hit in 2025-’26

The incentive for the Spurs is obvious. While Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the superior talent, he still hasn’t requested a trade and some teams now doubt he will. Even if he did, the cost of acquiring him would essentially drain out the Spurs’ collection of draft picks and young assets.

Instead, San Antonio can keep the second overall pick to draft guard Dylan Harper and instead offer Phoenix a deal involving future draft picks or the 14th overall pick. It’s a far more cost-effective avenue to upgrade the roster and with Durant on an expiring deal, it also provides the club more long-term flexibility.

