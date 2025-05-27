NBA rumors: Very positive health updates emerge on Jayson Tatum and Victor Wembanyama’s surgery recoveries

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

A top NBA insider offered up some major updates on both Jayson Tatum and Victor Wembanyama that should excite Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs fans.

Tatum and Wembanyama are two of the best players in the NBA. And the two All-Stars are positioned to be among the faces of the league in the years ahead. However, there has been recent concern about their health. And if they can continue to play at the elite standard they have set.

In February, Wembanyama was diagnosed with a blood clot in his shoulder and immediately underwent surgery to repair the issue. And avoid what could potentially be a career-ending situation. The hope has been that he can return and be ready for training camp.

According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, that now looks like a lock. “The Spurs fully expect Wemby to be ready to go for the start of training camp,” he revealed on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

"The Spurs fully expect Wemby to be ready to go for the start of training camp,"



According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania

Jayson Tatum quickly having surgery a major plus for his recovery?

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum saw his season come to a shocking end in Game 4 of their playoff series against the New York Knicks. The six-time All-Star ruptured his Achilles late in their loss. The injury is one of the most serious in professional sports, and is expected to sideline him for most, if not all, of next season.

Charania did not claim the original estimates for his return have changed. But there is a new reason for hope. Also on the “Pat McAfee Show,” the insider revealed that the New York doctor who performed his surgery is the same one who repaired Kevin Durant’s Achilles after he also ruptured it in 2019. The future Hall-of-Famer was able to make a full recovery and return to being an elite player.

"Jayson Tatum had his surgery just over twelve hours after his Achilles tear..



That doctor believes that will allow him to heal better"

Furthermore, Durant underwent surgery 36 hours after surgery. Tatum scheduled his 12 hours after he went down inside Madison Square Garden. Charania claimed that the surgeon believes that the shorter time could be immensely beneficial in his recovery.

It may not mean he can return to the court sooner. But it may be early evidence that the 27-year-old superstar can do just like Durant and get backing to being a 99th percentile talent following such a serious injury.