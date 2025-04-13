2025 NBA Draft order: NBA Draft picks by team after the regular season, NBA Draft lottery odds

Who will have the first pick in the NBA Draft? The 2025 NBA Draft order isn’t officially set even as the regular season draws to a close. However, the NBA Draft lottery odds have been determined in the tanking competition for the No. 1 pick and Cooper Flagg.

Here, you can find all the information you’re looking for about the 2025 NBA Draft order right now, the final NBA Draft lottery odds and a breakdown of 2025 NBA Draft picks by team. We’ll also keep this page updated for any trades made during the offseason.

Let’s dive into the 2025 NBA Draft order following the end of the regular season.

2025 NBA Draft order

Here is the NBA Draft order 2025 for both rounds. Of note, this is in advance of the NBA Draft lottery.

Disclaimer: There are only 29 picks in the second round because the New York Knicks forfeited their second-round pick for tampering with Jalen Brunson.

Pick Team Pick Team 1 Utah Jazz 31 Timberwolves (via UTA) 2 Washington Wizards 32 Celtics (via WAS) 3 Charlotte Hornets 33 Hornets 4 New Orleans Pelicans 34 Hornets (via NOP) 5 Philadelphia 76ers 35 76ers 6 Brooklyn Nets 36 Nets 7 Toronto Raptors 37 Pistons via TOR) 8 San Antonio Spurs 38 Spurs 9 Houston Rockets (PHX) 39 Raptors (via POR) 10 Trail Blazers 40 Wizards (via PHX) 11 Miami Heat 41 Warriors (via MIA) 12 Dallas Mavericks 42 Kings (via Bulls) 13 Chicago Bulls 43 Jazz (via DAL) 14 Atlanta Hawks (SAC) 44 Thunder (via ATL) 15 San Antonio Spurs (ATL) 45 Bulls (via SAC) 16 Orlando Magic 46 Magic 17 M. Timberwolves (DET) 47 Bucks (via DET) 18 Miami Heat (GSW) 48 Cavaliers (via MIL) 19 Was. Wizards (MEM) 49 Knicks (via MEM) 20 Brooklyn Nets (MIL) 50 Grizzleis (via GS) 21 Utah Jazz (MIN) 51 Clippers (via MIN) 22 Atlanta Hawks (LAL) 52 Jazz (via LAC) 23 OKC Thunder (LAC) 53 Suns (via DEN) 24 Indiana Pacers 54 Pacers 25 Orlando Magic (DEN) 55 Lakers 26 Brooklyn Nets (NYK) 56 Grizzlies (via HOU) 27 Brooklyn Nets (HOU) 57 Magic (via BOS) 28 Boston Celtics 58 Cavaliers 29 Phoenix Suns (CLE) 59 Rockets (via OKC) 30 L.A. Clippers (OKC)

NBA Draft picks by team 2025

Here you can find the full list of NBA Draft picks by team this year. We’ve listed the teams based on the 2025 NBA Draft order.

Note: The following draft picks factor in current swap rights and draft pick protections. The Oklahoma City Thunder can swap for the Phoenix Suns’ first-round pick with the Houston Rockets if the pick falls outside the top 10. In addition, the Sacramento Kings retain the rights to their first-round pick, owned by the Atlanta Hawks, if it moves up in the NBA Draft lottery.

Utah Jazz draft picks 2025 1st – Utah Jazz 1st – Minnesota Timberwolves 2nd – Dallas Mavericks 2nd – Los Angeles Clippers

Washington Wizards draft picks 1st – Washington Wizards 1st – Memphis Grizzlies 2nd – Phoenix Suns

Charlotte Hornets draft picks 2025 1st – Charlotte Hornets 2nd – Charlotte Hornets 2nd – New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans draft picks 2025 1st – New Orleans Pelicans

Philadelphia 76ers draft picks 2025 1st – Philadelphia 76ers 2nd – Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets draft picks 2025 1st – Brooklyn Nets 1st – Milwaukee Bucks 1st – New York Knicks 1st – Houston Rockets 2nd – Brooklyn Nets

San Antonio Spurs draft picks 2025 1st – San Antonio Spurs 1st – Atlanta Hawks 2nd – San Antonio Spurs

Phoenix Suns draft picks 2025 1st – Cleveland Cavaliers 2nd – Denver Nuggets

Portland Trail Blazers draft picks 2025 1st – Portland Trail Blazers

Miami Heat draft picks 2025 1st – Miami Heat 1st – Golden State Warriors

Chicago Bulls draft picks 2025 1st – Chicago Bulls 2nd – Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings draft picks 2025 1st – Sacramento Kings (Top-12 only) 2nd – Chicago Bulls

Dallas Mavericks draft picks 2026 1st – Dallas Mavericks

Atlanta Hawks draft picks 2025 1st – Sacramento Kings (13-30) 1st – Los Angeles Lakers

Orlando Magic draft picks 2025 1st – Orlando Magic 1st – Denver Nuggets 2nd – Orlando Magic 2nd – Boston Celtics

Detroit Lions draft picks 2025 2nd – Toronto Raptors

Memphis Grizzlies draft picks 2025 2nd – Golden State Warriors 2nd – Houston Rockets

Milwaukee Bucks draft picks 2025 2nd – Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors draft picks 2025 2nd – Miami Heat

Minnesota Timberwolves draft picks 2025 1st – Detroit Pistons 2nd – Utah Jazz

Denver Nuggets draft picks 2025 NONE

Los Angeles Clippers draft picks 2025 1st – Oklahoma City Thunder

Indiana Pacers draft picks 2025 1st – Indiana Pacers 2nd – Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Lakers draft picks 2025 2nd – Los Angeles Lakers

New York Knicks draft picks 2025 2nd – Memphis Grizzlies

Houston Rockets draft picks 2025 1st – Phoenix Suns

Boston Celtics draft picks 2025 1st – Boston Celtics 2nd – Washington Wizards

Cleveland Cavaliers draft picks 2025 2nd – Milwaukee Bucks 2nd – Cleveland Cavaliers

Oklahoma City Thunde draft picks 2025 1st – Los Angeles Clippers 2nd – Atlanta Hawks



NBA Draft lottery odds

Here are the 2025 NBA Draft lottery odds at the end of the regular season.