2025 NBA Draft order: NBA Draft picks by team after the regular season, NBA Draft lottery odds

Who will have the first pick in the NBA Draft? The 2025 NBA Draft order isn’t officially set even as the regular season draws to a close. However, the NBA Draft lottery odds have been determined in the tanking competition for the No. 1 pick and Cooper Flagg.
Here, you can find all the information you’re looking for about the 2025 NBA Draft order right now, the final NBA Draft lottery odds and a breakdown of 2025 NBA Draft picks by team. We’ll also keep this page updated for any trades made during the offseason.
Related: Top NBA free agents 2025, NBA free agency rankings this summer
Let’s dive into the 2025 NBA Draft order following the end of the regular season.
2025 NBA Draft order
Here is the NBA Draft order 2025 for both rounds. Of note, this is in advance of the NBA Draft lottery.
Disclaimer: There are only 29 picks in the second round because the New York Knicks forfeited their second-round pick for tampering with Jalen Brunson.
|Pick
|Team
|Pick
|Team
|1
|Utah Jazz
|31
|Timberwolves (via UTA)
|2
|Washington Wizards
|32
|Celtics (via WAS)
|3
|Charlotte Hornets
|33
|Hornets
|4
|New Orleans Pelicans
|34
|Hornets (via NOP)
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers
|35
|76ers
|6
|Brooklyn Nets
|36
|Nets
|7
|Toronto Raptors
|37
|Pistons via TOR)
|8
|San Antonio Spurs
|38
|Spurs
|9
|Houston Rockets (PHX)
|39
|Raptors (via POR)
|10
|Trail Blazers
|40
|Wizards (via PHX)
|11
|Miami Heat
|41
|Warriors (via MIA)
|12
|Dallas Mavericks
|42
|Kings (via Bulls)
|13
|Chicago Bulls
|43
|Jazz (via DAL)
|14
|Atlanta Hawks (SAC)
|44
|Thunder (via ATL)
|15
|San Antonio Spurs (ATL)
|45
|Bulls (via SAC)
|16
|Orlando Magic
|46
|Magic
|17
|M. Timberwolves (DET)
|47
|Bucks (via DET)
|18
|Miami Heat (GSW)
|48
|Cavaliers (via MIL)
|19
|Was. Wizards (MEM)
|49
|Knicks (via MEM)
|20
|Brooklyn Nets (MIL)
|50
|Grizzleis (via GS)
|21
|Utah Jazz (MIN)
|51
|Clippers (via MIN)
|22
|Atlanta Hawks (LAL)
|52
|Jazz (via LAC)
|23
|OKC Thunder (LAC)
|53
|Suns (via DEN)
|24
|Indiana Pacers
|54
|Pacers
|25
|Orlando Magic (DEN)
|55
|Lakers
|26
|Brooklyn Nets (NYK)
|56
|Grizzlies (via HOU)
|27
|Brooklyn Nets (HOU)
|57
|Magic (via BOS)
|28
|Boston Celtics
|58
|Cavaliers
|29
|Phoenix Suns (CLE)
|59
|Rockets (via OKC)
|30
|L.A. Clippers (OKC)
NBA Draft picks by team 2025
Here you can find the full list of NBA Draft picks by team this year. We’ve listed the teams based on the 2025 NBA Draft order.
Note: The following draft picks factor in current swap rights and draft pick protections. The Oklahoma City Thunder can swap for the Phoenix Suns’ first-round pick with the Houston Rockets if the pick falls outside the top 10. In addition, the Sacramento Kings retain the rights to their first-round pick, owned by the Atlanta Hawks, if it moves up in the NBA Draft lottery.
- Utah Jazz draft picks 2025
- 1st – Utah Jazz
- 1st – Minnesota Timberwolves
- 2nd – Dallas Mavericks
- 2nd – Los Angeles Clippers
- Washington Wizards draft picks
- 1st – Washington Wizards
- 1st – Memphis Grizzlies
- 2nd – Phoenix Suns
- Charlotte Hornets draft picks 2025
- 1st – Charlotte Hornets
- 2nd – Charlotte Hornets
- 2nd – New Orleans Pelicans
- New Orleans Pelicans draft picks 2025
- 1st – New Orleans Pelicans
- Philadelphia 76ers draft picks 2025
- 1st – Philadelphia 76ers
- 2nd – Philadelphia 76ers
- Brooklyn Nets draft picks 2025
- 1st – Brooklyn Nets
- 1st – Milwaukee Bucks
- 1st – New York Knicks
- 1st – Houston Rockets
- 2nd – Brooklyn Nets
- San Antonio Spurs draft picks 2025
- 1st – San Antonio Spurs
- 1st – Atlanta Hawks
- 2nd – San Antonio Spurs
- Phoenix Suns draft picks 2025
- 1st – Cleveland Cavaliers
- 2nd – Denver Nuggets
- Portland Trail Blazers draft picks 2025
- 1st – Portland Trail Blazers
- Miami Heat draft picks 2025
- 1st – Miami Heat
- 1st – Golden State Warriors
- Chicago Bulls draft picks 2025
- 1st – Chicago Bulls
- 2nd – Sacramento Kings
- Sacramento Kings draft picks 2025
- 1st – Sacramento Kings (Top-12 only)
- 2nd – Chicago Bulls
- Dallas Mavericks draft picks 2026
- 1st – Dallas Mavericks
- Atlanta Hawks draft picks 2025
- 1st – Sacramento Kings (13-30)
- 1st – Los Angeles Lakers
- Orlando Magic draft picks 2025
- 1st – Orlando Magic
- 1st – Denver Nuggets
- 2nd – Orlando Magic
- 2nd – Boston Celtics
- Detroit Lions draft picks 2025
- 2nd – Toronto Raptors
- Memphis Grizzlies draft picks 2025
- 2nd – Golden State Warriors
- 2nd – Houston Rockets
- Milwaukee Bucks draft picks 2025
- 2nd – Detroit Pistons
- Golden State Warriors draft picks 2025
- 2nd – Miami Heat
- Minnesota Timberwolves draft picks 2025
- 1st – Detroit Pistons
- 2nd – Utah Jazz
- Denver Nuggets draft picks 2025
- NONE
- Los Angeles Clippers draft picks 2025
- 1st – Oklahoma City Thunder
- Indiana Pacers draft picks 2025
- 1st – Indiana Pacers
- 2nd – Indiana Pacers
- Los Angeles Lakers draft picks 2025
- 2nd – Los Angeles Lakers
- New York Knicks draft picks 2025
- 2nd – Memphis Grizzlies
- Houston Rockets draft picks 2025
- 1st – Phoenix Suns
- Boston Celtics draft picks 2025
- 1st – Boston Celtics
- 2nd – Washington Wizards
- Cleveland Cavaliers draft picks 2025
- 2nd – Milwaukee Bucks
- 2nd – Cleveland Cavaliers
- Oklahoma City Thunde draft picks 2025
- 1st – Los Angeles Clippers
- 2nd – Atlanta Hawks
NBA Draft lottery odds
Here are the 2025 NBA Draft lottery odds at the end of the regular season.
|Pick
|Team
|Top 4 odds
|No. 1 odds
|1
|Jazz
|52.1%
|14.0%
|2
|Wizards
|52.1%
|14.0%
|3
|Hornets
|52.1%
|14.0%
|4
|Pelicans
|48.1%
|12.5%
|5
|76ers
|42.1%
|10.5%
|6
|Nets
|37.2%
|9.0%
|7
|Raptors
|31.9%
|7.5%
|8
|Spurs
|26.3%
|6.0%
|9T
|Rockets (via PHX)
|17.3%
|3.8%
|9T
|Trail Blazers
|17.3%
|3.7%
|11
|Heat
|9.4%
|2.0%
|12
|Bulls
|7.1%
|1.5%
|13
|Mavericks
|4.8%
|1.0%
|14
|Hawks (SAC if top-12)
|2.4%
|0.5%