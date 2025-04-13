Top NBA free agents 2025: Top 20 NBA free agency rankings, NBA free agents this summer

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

As the 2024-’25 NBA regular season draws to a close, the focus for teams and many fans shifts to NBA free agency. This summer’s class of top NBA free agents offers a few future Hall of Famers along with some impact starters and quality role players.

LeBron James headlines our NBA free agency rankings in 2025, but there’s a strong likelihood he never hits the open market. Fortunately, there are still a few star All-Star guards behind him and some quality impact starters at key positions. However, the crop of top free agents this summer is largely comprised of role players.

Let’s dive into our NBA free agency rankings with the top 20 NBA free agents 2025. Further below, you can find the full list of NBA free agents this summer.

NBA free agency rankings: Top NBA free agents 2025

1. LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers – $52.627 million player option

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has a $52.627 million player option for next season. As of now, the expectation is that he’ll return to Los Angeles on a multi-year deal with a player option for the 2026-’27 season. On the court, the 40-year-old forward is still averaging 24-8-8-1 per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and he has a Win Shares per 48 Minutes above .150 for the second consecutive year. James continues to defy Father Time and he’ll be the best player eligible for NBA free agency this summer.

2. James Harden, G, Los Angeles Clippers – $36.346 million player option

James Harden has been one of the top NBA free agents in recent summers and his rebound year with the Los Angeles Clippers. Across the 2024-’25 NBA season, Harden finished with his highest scoring average since 2021 and his highest steals per game totals (1.5) in five years. Harden also shot over 40 percent from the field while averaging nearly 3 three-pointers made per game. He’ll be 36 in August and seems destined to decline his $36.346 million player option, testing the open market this summer for one final multi-year deal.

3. Kyrie Irving, G, Dallas Mavericks – $43.962 million player option

Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving suffered an ACL tear at the start of March, which will sideline him for a majority of the 2025-’26 NBA season. Prior to the ACL tear, the 33-year-old guard played at an All-Star level while shooting over 40 percent from the perimeter for the second consecutive year. Now, he faces a long recovery and will be 34 years old next March. The ACL tear and missing most of next season pushed Irving down a spot in our NBA free agency rankings. The greatest unknown, though, is whether or not he exercises his $43.962 million player option for next season.

Kyrie Irving stats (ESPN): 24.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.6 APG, 1.3 SPG, 47.3% FG, 40.1% 3PT, .125 WS/48

4. Myles Turner, C, Indiana Pacers

Selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, center Myles Turner has spent his entire career with the Indiana Pacers. He’s now poised to enter this summer, ahead of his age-30 season, as one of the top five NBA free agents available. Turner’s outstanding shooting from the perimeter – career highs in 3PM per game and 3PT this season – paired with his shot-blocking still arguably make him one of the 10 best centers in the NBA. While he could generate plenty of interest in NBA free agency, the current expectation is that he’ll re-sign with Indiana.

5. Julius Randle, PF, Minnesota Timberwolves – $30.935 million player option

Acquired by the Minnesota Timberwolves this past offseason, forward Julius Randle has performed admirably with the fourth NBA team os his career. Randle’s scoring is down considerably from his time with the New York Knicks, but he is shooting more efficiently than he did with New York. The 6-foot-9 power forward has the second-highest Win Shares per 48 Minutes of his career this season and he’s posted the third-best True Shooting percentage since he entered the league. Ahead of his age-31 season, Randle has the choice between exercising his player option for 2025-’26 – $30.935 million – or rolling the dice on the open market as one of the top NBA free agents in a summer where fewer teams are planning to splurge.

6. Josh Giddey, G, Chicago Bulls – Restricted Free Agent

Acquired by the Chicago Bulls over the summer, guard Josh Giddey thrived after the Zach LaVine trade. Playing just over 33 minutes per game post-trade, Giddey averaged over 19 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists per game. He also shot at a 45 percent clip from the perimeter, with a True Shooting percentage over .600 and a stellar Offensive Rating. He will be a restricted free agent this summer, but the 22-year-old guard has greatly improved his potential value with his second-half run.

7. Jonathan Kuminga, F, Golden State Warriors – Restricted Free Agent

The Golden State Warriors tried pursuing a Jonathan Kuminga contract extension before the start of the 2024-’25 season, offering him a multi-year deal worth around $30 million per season. That came following a breakthrough season – 16.1 PPG, 52.9% FG and .113 WS.48 – passing on that deal backfired. Kuminga is one of the top NBA free agents this summer, but the league-wide expectation is that very few teams will be aggressive after restricted free agents. Golden State has all the leverage in this situation and Kuminga is highly unlikely to approach the $30 million average annual value that he was offered months prior. On the bright side, he will only be turning 23 in October.

8. Naz Reid, C, Minnesota Timberwolves – $15.022 million player option

Undrafted in 2019, 6-foot-7 center Naz Reid continues to thrive with the Timberwolves. After winning NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2024 – 13.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG and .12 WS/48 – Reid was even better this season. He set a career-high in minutes played, resulting in personal-bests in rebounding and assists. In addition, he averaged over 2 three-pointers made per game for the second consecutive year. Back-to-back seasons with a .12-plus WS/48 would certainly attract plenty of interest in NBA free agency. However, Reid could exercise his $15.022 million player option with the intent of hitting the open market next year when there’ll be far more teams willing to spend on a high-end role player who is just entering his prime.

9. Fred VanVleet, G, Houston Rockets – $44.846 million club option

When the Houston Rockets originally signed guard Fred VanVleet to a three-year, $128.54 million contract it was viewed as an overpay. The 31-year-old point guard certainly hasn’t replicated his All-Star form from his days with the Toronto Raptors, but he remains a quality starter. He is, however, coming off a season where he shot under 38 percent from the field for the first time since his rookie season. On top of that, his WS/48 dipped considerably from last season, as did his assist rate and TS%. Houston will likely decline the option, allowing VanVleet to hit the open market as one of the best NBA free agent guards available this summer.

Fred VanVleet stats (2024-’25): 14.1 PPG, 3.7 PG, 5.6 APG, 1.6 SPG, 37.8% FG, 34.4% 3PT

10. Cam Thomas, G, Brooklyn Nets – Restricted Free Agent

Playing for a rebuilding Brookyln Nets team, guard Cam Thomas took full advantage of his opportunity to just shoot at will. He set a career-high in points per game while averaging over 18 shot attempts per night for the second consecutive season. Thomas remains an effective three-pointer shooter – 35 percent over last three seasons – who can get to the free-throw line (career-highs in FTM per game). However, his lack of contributions in all other areas has resulted in him rating poorly when it comes to analytics. With that said, a 23-year-old ‘bucket-getter’ still provides plenty of value. Given he’s a restricted free agent, a return to Brooklyn is likely.

Cam Thomas ststa (2024-’25): 24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.8 APG, 43.8% FG, 34.9% 3PT

11. John Collins, F, Utah Jazz – $26.58 million player option

Selected with the 19th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Utah Jazz power forward John Collins has firmly established himself as a quality starter. He didn’t receive much attention this season, playing for the cellar-dweller Jazz, but Collins finished with his highest average scoring total since the 2019-’20 campaign. He also averaged 1 steal and 1 block per game for the first time in his career. After averaging 16.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game over the last two seasons in Utah – shooting 53% from the field and 38.2% from the perimeter – Collins should be viewed as an enticing above-average four heading into his age-28 season. However, he does have a lengthy injury history and might be best utilized as a fourth option on a contender.

John Collins stats (2024-’25): 19 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.0 BPG, 52.7% FG, .098 WS/48

12. Brook Lopez, C, Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez isn’t quite defying Father Time like LeBron, but the 37-year-old is still playing at a relatively high level. The 7-foot-1 big man finished the regular season with his highest minutes total since 2010-’11 while averaging 13 points and nearly 2 blocks per game. Lopez remains an efficient shooter from the perimeter – 1.8 3PM per game on 37% shooting – while ranking top-25 in Defensive Win Shares. A return to Milwaukee might be preferred, but Lopez will be enticing for several contenders on a short-term deal.

Brook Lopez stats (2024-’25): 13. PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.8 APG, 1.9 BPG, 50.9% FG, 37.3% 3PT

13. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G, Minnesota Timberwolves

The 17th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, has proven to be an integral part of the Timberwolves’ success in recent years. The 6-foot-5 guard has primarily come off the bench in his age-26 season, shooting nearly 39 percent from the perimeter with over 2.0 Defensive Win Shares. Alexander-Walker is a bit higher in our NBA free agency rankings than the consensus because of his age (27 in September), work ethic and role as an excellent 3-and-D role player. He can be an integral depth player for a championship-caliber team over the next three years.

14. Quentin Grimes, G, Philadelphia 76ers – Restricted Free Agent

It’s been an up-and-down career for Quentin Grimes, but the midseason trade to the Philadelphia 76ers likely increased his earning power considerably. Grimes averaged over 20 points per game as a starter for Philadephia, making 3 three-pointers per night while shooting nearly 39 percent from the perimeter. He also nearly compiled a 22-5-5 line over following the trade. Grimes’s .097 WS/48 isn’t All-Star level, but it did put him in the range of Jalen Green, Malik Beasley and Myles Turner. Fortunately for Philadelphia, Grimes is an RFA and there’s a strong chance of a return.

15. Santiago Aldama, F, Memphis Grizzlies – Restricted Free Agent

Selected by the Utah Jazz with the 30th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, 6-foot-11 forward Santi Aldama has settled into a nice role with the Memphis Grizzlies. He’s enjoying a career-best season as a 24-year-old, shooting his best from the field (48 percent) while still averaging just under 2 three-pointers made per game. He remains an above-average rebounder (13.3 percent), but his biggest area of improvement has been his defensive versatility. Memphis will have the opportunity to match any offer he receives and the fact that opposing clubs won’t be spending much on RFA this year greatly increases the Grizzlies’ chances of keeping him. Given his improvements, Aldama should be able to land a multi-year deal worth well north of $16 million per season.

Santi Aldama stats (2024-’25): 12.5 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 2.9 APG, 48.3% FG, 36.8% 3PT, .143 WS/48

16. Bobby Portis, F, Milwaukee Bucks – $13.445 million player option

Bobby Portis entered the league in 2015 as the 22nd overall pick by the Chicago Bulls. One decade later, the 30-year-old power forward remains an excellent contributor off the bench. Over the last three seasons in Milwaukee, Portis averaged nearly 14 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. While he does have a player option, Portis’s ability to bring energy as a scorer and rebounder off the bench should garner enough interest to get a multi-year deal if he tests NBA free agency. He probably won’t contend for Sixth Man of the Year again, but he’s a high-end rotational player with years of playoff experience.

17. Kelly Oubre Jr, F, Philadelphia 76ers – $8.382 million player option

Philadelphia 76ers wing Kelly Oubre Jr. has settled into a nice role in the NBA, providing both the length and athleticism to at least be a sufficient defender. In a disappointing season for the 76ers, Oubre has also stepped up as a scorer with more than a dozen 20-point performances and he recorded at least 2 steals in more than 1/3 of his games. He is heading into his age-30 season and will likely decline his $8.38 million player option with multi-year deals likely available on the open market. He could be a solid starter for a fringe playoff contender.

18. Caris LeVert, G, Atlanta Hawks

Caris LeVert will be 31 years old in August, so the 6-foot-6 wing is likely looking at short-term deals in NBA free agency. After a mid-season trade to the Atlanta Hawks, LeVert posted his highest scoring average since the 2021-’22 campaign, largely thanks to a much higher volume of shots. He’s still a reliable scorer off the bench and he’s proven he can still shoot efficiently with a higher volume. Set to be an unrestricted free agent, there should be a few two- or three-year deals on the table for LeVert worth in the neighborhood of $15 million per.

19. Clint Capela, C, Atlanta Hawks

The 31-year-old Clint Capela has finally reached the end of his contract and he’s demonstrated to just be a rotational player at this point in his career. Still, he averaged nearly 9-9 this season despite playing less than 24 minutes per game and multiple contenders will be eyeing help at the center position in NBA free agency. Capela might only play 20-25 minutes per game moving forward, but he’s a relatively low-cost addition who can still contribute in meaningful minutes.

20. Tyus Jones, G, Phoenix Suns

There was a lot of excitement surrounding Tyus Jones when he landed with the Phoenix Suns last offseason. Unfortunately, he wasn’t nearly as good in Phoenix as he was with the Washington Wizards. The 29-year-old point guard is still a very good three-point shooter – 2.0 3PM per game and 41% in 2024-’26 – but he could be an outstanding backup point guard for a contender or a cost-effective starter for a team that sees the weakness in this year’s group of point guards in free agency.

NBA free agents 2025

Here are the top NBA free agents this summer by position.

Point Guard Kyrie Irving, Nets – Player Option

Fred VanVleet, Rockets – Team Option

D’Angelo Russell, Nets

Malcolm Brogdon, Wizards

Dennis Schröder, Pistons

Russell Westbrook, Nuggets – Player Option

Chris Paul, Spurs

Tre Jones, Bulls

Gary Payton II, Warriors

Vasilije Micic, Suns – Club Option

Jevon Carter, Bulls – Player Option

Davion Mitchell, Heat – RFA

Aaron Holliday, Rockets – Club Option

Tre Mann, Hornets – RFA

Cory Joseph, Magic – Club Option

Spencer Dinwiddie, Mavericks

Dante Exum, Mavericks

Delon Wright, Knicks

Kyle Lowry, 76ers

Kevin Porter Jr, Bucks – Player Option

Markelle Fultz, Kings – RFA

Mac McClung, Magic – RFA

Monte Morris, Suns

Ajay Mitchell, Thunder – RFA

Cam Payne, Knicks Shooting Guard James Harden, Clippers – Player Option

Cameron Thomas, Nets – RFA

Caris LeVert, Hawks

Josh Giddey, Bulls – RFA

Malik Beasley, Pistons – UFA

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves

Bruce Brown Jr, Pelicans

Tim Hardaway Jr, Pistons

Luke Kennard, Grizzlies

Matisse Thybulle, Trail Blazers – Player Option

Pat Connaughton, Bucks – Player Option

Gary Harris, Magic – Club Option

Alec Burks, Knicks

Amir Coffey, Clippers

Eri.c Gordon, 76ers – Player Option

Quentin Grimes, 76ers – RFA

Seth Curry, Hornets

Garrett Temple, Raptors

Ty Jerome, Cavaliers

Gary Trent Jr, Bucks

Damion Lee, Suns

AJ Green, Bucks

Lonnie Walker IV, 76ers -Club Option

Keon Ellis, Kings – Club Option