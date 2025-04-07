NBA Rumors: Latest on Minnesota Timberwolves’ chances of re-signing Naz Reid, Julius Randle

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded Karl-Anthony Towns last offseason because of the financial ramifications of exceeding the second apron and the strong penalties that come with it. There was hope that the trade would allow the team to keep many of its core players long-term, including Julius Randle.

Minnesota acquired Randle knowing that he would eventually want a long-term deal and the club wanted to work out a new contract for Naz Reid. Both players are eligible for NBA free agency this summer, holding player options for the 2025-’26 season. While very productive years could push their asking prices even higher, it appears the Timberwolves are in a strong position to retain both big men this summer.

Julius Randle stats (ESPN): 18.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 4.7 APG, 48% FG, 39% 3PT

Previewing NBA free agency, ESPN insider Tim Bontemps shared that there is a belief around the league that Minnesota will keep both Reid and Randle this summer. The uncertainty comes from whether or not that will be on new deals or exercised player options.

“The general belief from sources around the league on both Reid and Randle is that they’ll be back in Minnesota next season, though what form that takes is unclear. Both could potentially opt into their contracts and extend (Reid has a $15 million player option, while Randle’s is $29 million) or opt out and sign new deals.” ESPN’s Tim Bontemps on whether or not the Minnesota Timberwolves will re-sign Naz Reid, Julius Randle

Naz Reid stats (ESPN): 14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG< 2.3 APG, 44.6% FG, 31.3% 3PT

Reid and Randle also both face difficult questions regarding their contracts. In Reid’s case, he holds a $15.022 million player option for next season with a June 30 deadline to exercise it. Meanwhile, Randle has a $30.935 million player option next season.

On the surface, entering NBA free agency to secure a long-term deal seems like the smart move. However, Bontemps and Brian Windhorst both noted that next year, only the Brooklyn Nets are flush with cap space. Given that the Nets are in a multi-year retool, that leaves options like the Detroit Pistons or the Utah Jazz.

It’s why there’s a real chance that either one or both players exercise their player options, adding to a Timberwolves payroll that already sits at $145 million next season. It would only be short-term financial security, but they could hit the open market in 2026 when more teams will have a lot more money to spend.