Latest MLB news on Minnesota Twins’ sale, new timeline for billion-dollar bids

The Minnesota Twins were put up for sale at the start of the 2025 MLB season with the Pohlad family ready to move on from the baseball franchise. Just a few weeks after putting the team up for bids, the organization has already had to make adjustments during the process.

Minnesota’s ownership group is valuing the franchise at $1.7 billion, much higher than the estimated franchise value many have for it. It’s an asking price that seems even less likely to be reached, given the franchise reportedly has nearly half a billion dollars of debt on its books.

However, the Pohlad family is hoping that a strong bidding war will slowly push offers closer to their asking price. Since that evidently hasn’t happened yet, the Twins’ ownership group reportedly announced a change for interested buyers.

According to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale, the Polads informed potential buyers that the deadline to submit bids has been extended by 45 days from its original date of April 1. While the date for final bids has been moved, the Pohlads aren’t backing down from their $1.7 billion asking price.

With the collapse of many regional sports networks and the Twins among the MLB franchise losing tens of millions of dollars in RSN revenues, there’s less money to be made. Hurting the franchise value even further is the club’s declining attendance.

However, a new ownership group with deeper pockets would have a shot at turning the franchise around for a club with a strong track record of on-field success. The Pohlad family selling the franchise might also incite more excitement in the fan base, with new leadership and a greater investment in baseball operations offering a more promising outlook for the club’s future.

