NBA insider reveals what San Antonio Spurs are expected to do with second pick in 2025 NBA Draft

The San Antonio Spurs were one of the biggest losers of the draft lottery once again, moving up to land the second overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. While there are a few directions the organization could go with the selection, many around the league already believe they know what will happen.

ESPN’s Jeremy Woo writes that while there is ‘wide speculation’ San Antonio will field trade calls on the No. 2 pick, the expectation around the league is the team will select guard Dylan Harper.

While San Antonio has been viewed as a potential landing spot for Giannis Antetokounmpo, he still hasn’t asked the Milwaukee Bucks to trade him. Even if he does, the Spurs could still take a long-term approach with their rebuild and retain their top assets.

It’s also been made clear that the De’Aaron Fox trade last February won’t stand in the way of the Spurs drafting Harper. San Antonio would likely run a backcourt of Fox and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year guard Stephon Castle, while Booker comes off the bench.

San Antonio has been previously linked to Kevin Durant, who could be made available this summer by the Phoenix Suns. He wouldn’t cost the second overall pick, but the 36-year-old forward also might not align with the club’s timeline.

Ultimately, it seems like the Spurs are going to stick with a very patient approach to building this team. Harper will likely be part of the rotation next season and if he plays well, it could allow San Antonio to opt against giving Fox a max contract.

