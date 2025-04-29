NBA rumors: San Antonio Spurs expected to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo, second superstar

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs pulled off their first blockbuster trade to support Victor Wembanyama, acquiring All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox in February. With NBA rumors already circulating about a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, it appears San Antonio is prepared to try and make another big swing.

NBA insider Jake Fischer shared in a recent interview that the Spurs are expected to ask the Milwaukee Bucks about Antetokounmpo this summer. In addition, there have been whispers that San Antonio is a potential landing spot in a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade this offseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats (ESPN): 30.4 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 6.5 APG, 60.1% FG, 1.2 BPG

“People around the league are whispering about San Antonio being a landing spot for Kevin Durant. They are also expected to ask about Giannis as they are committed to putting together a contending team now with Wemby.” Jake Fischer on the San Antonio Spurs potential interest in Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo has been loyal to the Bucks’ organization and the team has shown zero interest in a deal in recent years, despite frequent inquiries. However, the torn left Achilles for guard Damian Lillard threatens his availability for the 2025-’26 NBA season and leaves Milwaukee with no way to improve the roster.

With Antetokounmpo still determined to win another championship and the Bucks’ organization unable to provide a viable path toward that, many around the league think a trade request is likelier than ever. It’s why San Antonio will be among the teams inquiring about a move this summer.

If the Spurs can’t acquire the 30-year-old perennial NBA MVP candidate, Durant could be their next target. While the Phoenix Suns are adamant about not making a Devin Booker trade this summer, the organization seems far more open to moving Durant.

Kevin Durant stats (ESPN): 26.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.2 APG, 52.7% FG, 43% 3PT

The 36-year-old popped up in NBA trade rumors ahead of the trade deadline when Phoenix attempted to move him in a three-way trade with the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat. With the team coming off a 36-win season, big changes are looming and a Durant trade is an option.

San Antonio was linked to a Trae Young trade last offseason before the Atlanta Hawks decided to keep him, resulting in the pivot to Fox. Boasting multiple young assets and owning future first-round picks from multiple clubs, the Spurs have the resources to pull off a deal for Durant or Antetokounmpo.