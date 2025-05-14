NBA Draft expert discusses San Antonio Spurs’ trade possibility, expected target with No. 2 pick

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs may not have lucked into winning the 2025 NBA Draft lottery for the second time in three years. However, they did jump up into the second overall pick after previously being projected to select eighth.

While they’re not in a position to add Cooper Flagg to their roster, the Spurs can add the draft’s very next player. Of course, some believe the Spurs could take the second overall pick and trade it for a star talent, such as Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, if he were to become available this offseason.

However, ESPN’s NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony believes the Spurs won’t try trading the pick. He’s even 99.9% sure that the Spurs will stick and pick top guard prospect Dylan Harper, believing a backcourt of Stephon Castle, De’Aaron Fox, and Harper can be a winning trio.

“They are not pursuing trades from what we’re hearing. They think that they can play Harper together with Steph Castle and De’Aaron Fox in the same backcourt” ESPN’s Jonathan Givony on San Antonio Spurs/Dylan Harper

Harper, a 6-foot-6 guard out of Rutgers, is the son of former NBA guard Ron Harper, who won a combined five NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. Like his father, Dylan is capable of playing point and shooting guard.

Dylan’s older brother, Ron Harper Jr, is already in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons, who do not have a first-round selection in the 2025 NBA Draft.

