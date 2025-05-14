Denver Nuggets urged to pair superstar scorer with Nikola Jokic

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Once again, the Denver Nuggets are on the brink of being eliminated in the NBA Playoffs, facing a 3-2 series deficit to the Oklahoma City Thunder. While they’ve already gotten further than last year’s team that got kicked out in the first round of play, no one will be celebrating if the Nuggets’ season ends in the Western Conference Semifinals.

After all, this is a team that boasts three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, and he could be on the verge of adding another piece of hardware to his trophy case. Yet, if the Nuggets do indeed get eliminated, then what? How should this team improve their roster in anticipation of a Finals run in 2026?

Forbes’ NBA insider Evan Sidery has an idea. He believes it’s time for the Nuggets to “seriously consider making a push” to trade for Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns.

“One team who should seriously consider making a push for a Kevin Durant trade this summer is the Nuggets. It’s on full display in the playoffs Denver needs another consistent alpha scorer to take some burden off Nikola Jokic. A Jokic/Durant pairing would be lethal offensively.” Evan Sidery on Denver Nuggets Kevin Durant trade

Durant is expected to be placed on the trade block once the offseason officially gets underway, and now that we know which teams are picking where, perhaps those discussions heat up over the next few weeks. If so, why shouldn’t the Nuggets at least entertain the idea?

It’s possible the Suns would be intrigued with an offer built around Michael Porter Jr, plus future draft picks, allowing Phoenix to not only get younger but still pick up an established scorer who could still have further room for growth.

As for the then-new-look Nuggets? Who wouldn’t want to coach a team that boasts Jokic and Durant on the same roster?

