Doubts emerge over Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

After pairing Giannis Antetokounmpo with Damian Lillard, the Milwaukee Bucks felt that Doc Rivers was the head coach who could maximize the superstar duo’s skill set. That apparently wasn’t the case, considering the Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Making matters worse was the fact that Lillard suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during the postseason. With an injury that severe, the Bucks can’t expect to have their All-Star back in the lineup at all next season. Lillard’s absence will surely impact Milwaukee’s chances to compete for a championship, but will one lost year prompt a trade request from the Greek Freak?

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, while there was some early optimism from other teams that Antetokounmpo could become available, now that feeling has turned to doubt.

“Honestly, right now I’d say the prevailing sentiment from rival teams that I’m speaking to—around the combine two weeks ago, two and a half weeks ago—there was no shortage of optimism, of hope, of excitement from other teams that they were going to be able to potentially make an offer to get Giannis Antetokounmpo into their franchise, into their building. Of late, I’d say that that confidence has been replaced with skepticism. To a man, from talking to agents, team executives, whoever, there is not a lot of belief right now at this juncture. I’ve been told all along that if there is a decision, a formal decision made to shut or open the door on trade conversations for Giannis this summer, that it would likely happen closer to the end of June and when the offseason really, really begins.” Jake Fischer on Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Bucks were reportedly even prepared to potentially use a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, conducting extensive research on top NBA Draft prospects. Considering they don’t have a selection until No. 47, any move into the top 14 picks would require a fairly significant trade.

Shaking Antetokounmpo loose likely wouldn’t have been easy anyway. Can you imagine how much backlash a small market like Milwaukee would face for trading one of their best two players in franchise history?

Related: Toronto Raptors could pivot from Giannis Antetokounmpo trade for this multi-time All-Star