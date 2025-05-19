Milwaukee Bucks preparing for Giannis Antetokounmpo trade this offseason

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks struck gold when they decided to select raw prospect Giannis Antetokounmpo with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. No one knew the tall, lanky kid from Greece would develop into one of the NBA’s best players over the next decade-plus, winning two MVP awards and even helping the Bucks win the NBA Finals.

Yet, now that the Bucks have been eliminated from the first round of the playoffs for three years in a row, there’s some doubt creeping in about Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee. In fact, for the first time in his 12-year career, Antetokounmpo is open to playing for another team.

While Antetokounmpo has not requested a trade and Milwaukee hasn’t expressed any public interest in moving on from the face of their franchise, there have been some signals that suggest a deal is coming.

According to NBA insider Gery Woelfel of Woelfel Press Box, the Bucks are planning to bring in multiple prospects who are expected to be top-eight selections in the 2025 NBA Draft. But it gets better.

“I’ve been told by multiple sources the Bucks are taking steps in the event Giannis Antetokounmpo moves on.”

Gery Woelfel on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Specifically looking at prospects projected to be top-eight picks is interesting. Could the Bucks already have a strong idea of which team they may be open to trading the Greek Freak to? Here are the teams with the first eight picks in the NBA Draft.

Dallas Mavericks San Antonio Spurs Philadelphia 76ers Charlotte Hornets Utah Jazz Washington Wizards New Orleans Pelicans Brooklyn Nets

Antetokounmpo likely wants to stick with a contender, so if any of those teams make sense, it’s the Mavericks, Spurs, 76ers, and Pelicans. Yet, are we really sure Antetokounmpo would prefer any of those franchises over the foundation he’s already established in Milwaukee?

Related: Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals favorite city to play road games in