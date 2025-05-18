Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals favorite city to play road games in

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

For the first time in his 12-year NBA career, Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly open to playing for another team other than the Milwaukee Bucks. While the Greek Freak hasn’t requested a trade, and the Bucks haven’t shown any inclination to deal the face of their franchise, a trade could still happen later this offseason.

If Antetokounmpo does get traded, he’ll assuredly be headed to another contender. Yet, typically, superstars like the nine-time All-Star have some say in which team he goes to next.

Recently, a user on social media asked Antetokounmpo which city he likes to play in the most while on the road. Curiously, Antetokounmpo answered “New York.”

Since he didn’t answer Brooklyn, we’d assume Antetokounmpo meant what he said, meaning he enjoys the times when he gets to play at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

Of course, the Knicks are an organization that loves to chase the biggest and best superstars in the sport. After hearing this, could they target an Antetokounmpo trade too?

While the Knicks likely love the core they’ve worked so hard to assemble, it never hurts to inquire on what it would cost to land one of the NBA’s best players too.

