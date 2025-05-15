Golden State Warriors’ ‘dream’ offseason trade target emerges

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are on the brink of elimination ahead of tonight’s Western Conference Semifinals Game 5 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. If the Warriors do get eliminated so swiftly, fans will surely expect some changes.

Of course, the Warriors already have a strong core, led by Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. Odds are, Curry won’t be going anywhere, and Butler’s spot is probably safe too. Yet, the Warriors also have a collection of young talent that could be attractive via trade too, which could be used to target another star.

In fact, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, this offseason could provide the perfect opportunity for the Warriors to target Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak has “been known to be a dream target for a long time.”

With Antetokounmpo reportedly open to a trade for the first time in his NBA career, the Warriors could very well come out to play this offseason. Plus, with Antetokounmpo wanting to stick with a contender, who better to team up with than a four-time NBA champion like Curry?

Yet, there’s still no guarantee that the Bucks are ready to part with their face of the franchise. If they do, it better be an extremely strong offer that nets a potential star player.

