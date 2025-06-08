Toronto Raptors could pivot from Giannis Antetokounmpo trade for this multi-time All-Star

If they got their way, the Toronto Raptors would emerge from this offseason as winners of the potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes. Yet, there’s no guarantee the Milwaukee Bucks are even open to trading the face of their franchise.
Thus, if the Raptors can’t build a trade proposal strong enough for the Bucks to bite, they need to have other options available. However, based on the latest report, the Raptors will indeed be prepared to swing for the fences for another blockbuster trade.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Raptors could be a team that makes a play for 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant. With the Phoenix Suns already widely expected to trade Durant, it only makes sense for Toronto to get a price check on the future Hall of Famer.
While Antetokounmpo would be the more celebrated trade, he’s also much more expensive to acquire, and that’s if he’s even remotely available. Thus, trading for a 36-year-old Durant would be far more feasible. Not only would trading for Durant require the Raptors to part with fewer assets, he’s guaranteed to be available, unlike chasing after Antetokounmpo, which could result in a gigantic waste of time.
