Toronto Raptors could pivot from Giannis Antetokounmpo trade for this multi-time All-Star

If they got their way, the Toronto Raptors would emerge from this offseason as winners of the potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes. Yet, there’s no guarantee the Milwaukee Bucks are even open to trading the face of their franchise.

Thus, if the Raptors can’t build a trade proposal strong enough for the Bucks to bite, they need to have other options available. However, based on the latest report, the Raptors will indeed be prepared to swing for the fences for another blockbuster trade.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Raptors could be a team that makes a play for 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant. With the Phoenix Suns already widely expected to trade Durant, it only makes sense for Toronto to get a price check on the future Hall of Famer.

“But Toronto has likewise been painted by numerous NBA figures as a potential trade suitor for Durant … particularly if Antetokounmpo doesn’t reach the open market. The Raptors, furthermore, would figure to have a more realistic shot at assembling a competitive trade offer for Durant compared to the mammoth offers that the Bucks would inevitably seek for Antetokounmpo’s services. The Greek Freak also happens to be six years younger than Durant, is still playing at an MVP level and, most crucially, has two more guaranteed years left on his contract.” Marc Stein on Toronto Raptors’ interest in Kevin Durant

While Antetokounmpo would be the more celebrated trade, he’s also much more expensive to acquire, and that’s if he’s even remotely available. Thus, trading for a 36-year-old Durant would be far more feasible. Not only would trading for Durant require the Raptors to part with fewer assets, he’s guaranteed to be available, unlike chasing after Antetokounmpo, which could result in a gigantic waste of time.

