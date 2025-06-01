Toronto Raptors trying to catch a ‘big fish’ on NBA trade market

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Three consecutive years of missing the NBA Playoffs, and the Toronto Raptors are prepared to make more significant changes. We’ve already seen them part ways with franchise cornerstones like Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby. What’s next?

Now, according to ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Raptors are prepared to go hunting for a “big fish” on the NBA trade market.

“I don’t want to get too far afield from this, but since this has come up, the Raptors are a team that is starting to make noise within the league about looking for a big fish. And, if you’re an Eastern Conference team that’s in the middle of the pack, you’re looking at the teams in front of you going, ‘Some of them may not be able to come together, may be able to stay together.’ Boston is hurt, and so there are some teams that sniff the ability to make a move, and I think Toronto is one of those teams.



And so naturally, any team that wants to make a move this summer, especially a team in the Eastern Conference, you’re going to have Giannis on the board. But Toronto, I think, is going to try—from their initial conversations, teams in the league are getting the impression that Toronto is going to try to do something.”

Are the Raptors eyeing someone like Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo? If they’re looking to reel in a big fish, why not start with the two-time NBA MVP? Yet, there’s no guarantee that the Bucks will open up trade discussions involving the Greek Freak this offseason.

Other possible choices include players like Phoenix Suns superstar scorer Kevin Durant. Then again, there’s always the surprise no one saw coming, like when the Dallas Mavericks tarded Luka Doncic. Perhaps that’s what Toronto is looking to find, trying to uncover a trade opportunity that few could anticipate.

If so, that would open up a whole new world of possibilities. Would the New York Knicks already have interest in shaking up their core? It’s only one of a long list of potential options this offseason, and it appears the Raptors are ready to pounce.

