Toronto Raptors trying to catch a ‘big fish’ on NBA trade market

Three consecutive years of missing the NBA Playoffs, and the Toronto Raptors are prepared to make more significant changes. We’ve already seen them part ways with franchise cornerstones like Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby. What’s next?
Now, according to ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Raptors are prepared to go hunting for a “big fish” on the NBA trade market.
Are the Raptors eyeing someone like Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo? If they’re looking to reel in a big fish, why not start with the two-time NBA MVP? Yet, there’s no guarantee that the Bucks will open up trade discussions involving the Greek Freak this offseason.
Other possible choices include players like Phoenix Suns superstar scorer Kevin Durant. Then again, there’s always the surprise no one saw coming, like when the Dallas Mavericks tarded Luka Doncic. Perhaps that’s what Toronto is looking to find, trying to uncover a trade opportunity that few could anticipate.
If so, that would open up a whole new world of possibilities. Would the New York Knicks already have interest in shaking up their core? It’s only one of a long list of potential options this offseason, and it appears the Raptors are ready to pounce.
