Former top-five draft pick eyes comeback and is drawing interest from multiple NBA teams

It’s tough to get to the NBA, so usually once athletes reach the pinnacle, they don’t want to leave. Yet, the best athletes typically want to play as much as they can, so sometimes ballers will head overseas to continue their careers. Often times, this is an attempt to land a larger role and sometimes even a better paycheck.

However, throughout these travels, players do come back to the NBA from time to time. That could happen again this offseason.

According to Donatas Urbonas of Basket News, several NBA teams are expressing interest in signing Mario Hezonja, the No. 5 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Hezonja does have some interest in returning to the NBA, but he just signed a five-year contract with Real Madrid last year. Like many other former NBA players who sign contracts in other leagues, Hezonja’s deal includes an out-clause that would allow him to escape his current agreement. The buyout amount is believed to be for roughly $850,000.

Still just 30 years old, Hezonja hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2019-20 season, but he’s generated more interest after emerging as a top 15 scorer in the EuroLeague. Now he could be eyeing a return to the NBA.

