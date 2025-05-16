NBA rumors: 2 new surprise teams emerge in Giannis Antetokounmpo trade speculation

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

A new report has added a pair of surprise teams to the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade speculation: The Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the two Western Conference organizations are being talked about as “possible participants in multi-team Antetokounmpo trade frameworks,” because they both have something the Milwaukee Bucks would like to get back in a deal — their old draft picks.

Related: NBA insider details why San Antonio Spurs clear favorite in potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes

“New Orleans controls Milwaukee’s draft capital for the next three summers, starting with the Bucks’ first-round pick this June, thanks to the 2020 trade acquisition of Jrue Holiday, which contributed heavily to Milwaukee’s title run in 2020-21, “Fischer wrote.

“And Portland controls Milwaukee’s top picks from 2028 through 2030 because of the Damian Lillard blockbuster trade before the 2023-24 season that led to Antetokounmpo’s second contract extension.”

Related: Reports explain pitch Milwaukee Bucks could make to persuade Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay this summer

The Bucks don’t have complete control of their No. 1 pick until 2031. If Antetokounmpo did ask out, the organization must get a record amount of future first-round picks. Not just because it is the going rate in trades for elite stars, but the team has none for the next half-decade.

Neither the Pelicans nor the Trail Blazers likely has the overall trade assets to make a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, they still have chips that could give them a chance to join a mega-deal and address offseason needs.