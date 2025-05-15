NBA insider details why San Antonio Spurs clear favorite in potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

One NBA insider recently laid out why in a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes, the San Antonio Spurs are the clear favorite.

While the Milwaukee Bucks superstar has not asked for a trade out of Wisconsin, there have been rumors for weeks that it is a strong possibility. Especially since it might be in the Bucks’ best interest. Several teams have been linked to an acquisition, including the Spurs, Rockets, and Nets. However, NBC Sports NBA insider Kurt Helin believes San Antonio is the best option for both Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee.

“Thanks to the NBA Draft Lottery, the Spurs may be able to put together the best trade package,” Helin wrote this week. “San Antonio can offer this year’s No. 2 pick and the No. 14 pick, the reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, plus Harrison Barnes and Keldon Johnson to balance the salaries. The Spurs also have their own 2029 first-round pick that could be part of the package. That package is a jump start on a rebuild.”

Should Giannis Antetokounmpo ask for a trade to San Antonio Spurs?

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Yet, a good trade return for the Bucks is not the only reason the insider believes the Spurs have the best chance to land the two-time NBA MVP if he wants out. Assuming Victor Wembanyama fully recovers from surgery to deal with a blood clot in his shoulder, Helin says the Spurs can be a title contender next season and for the better part of the next decade following a trade.

“If Antetokounmpo is serious about winning another ring as his highest priority, he should push for a trade to San Antonio, pairing with Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox. With the Greek Freak next to the still-improving Wembanyama, this team would be elite defensively from Day 1 and could be a real threat next year, even in the deep West,” he explained.

“There would be a few years when both Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama would be top-10 players in the league at the same time. Then, while Antetokounmpo’s game fades, Wembanyama’s will continue to rise and keep the Spurs in contention for years.”

The nine-time All-Star just turned 30, so he could have three to four more prime years left in him — at least. While the first-time All-Star turned 21 in January and hasn’t even scratched the surface of his full potential.