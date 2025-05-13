Reports explain pitch Milwaukee Bucks could make to persuade Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay this summer

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

An overhauled style of play and a potential MVP run are reportedly ways the Milwaukee Bucks could try and persuade Giannis Antetokounmpo to forego a trade request this summer.

Outside of the playoffs, the biggest story in the NBA right now is the future of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Especially since reports claim he is “open-minded” about a trade out of Milwaukee for the first time. Yet, the Bucks are unlikely to take offers unless he asks out.

Furthermore, they could look to explain to the NBA superstar that he should stay in Wisconsin. Recently, a pair of NBA insiders for The Athletic explained the case Milwaukee could make to the team legend to persuade him to stay this summer.

“While it may not end up being realistic to win an NBA championship, this team could put Antetokounmpo in a position to win his third NBA MVP,” Eric Nehm wrote about next season being explained as a “gap year” for the Bucks. “To close the season, after Lillard’s deep vein thrombosis diagnosis, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers made Antetokounmpo the point guard and built the entire offense’s structure around him.

“The numbers were eye-popping. In the six games Antetokounmpo played during the season-ending eight-game win streak, he averaged 31.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 11.8 assists per game.”

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo contract: Five years, $228 million

Pitching a big statistical season isn’t as sexy as making a run for a championship. But the Milwaukee Bucks can’t offer much else. They are in an impossible position when it comes to their finances. And Damian Lillard may miss all of next season. Competing for a playoff spot will be the team’s top goal next season.

Fellow NBA insider Sam Amick agreed with the “gap year” pitch the team could make. But also added how a change in playing style could go a long way toward making Antetokounmpo feel he needs to be patient and stay in the place he really doesn’t want to leave.

“From what I’m hearing, it sounds like there are real changes that could be made in terms of style of play that would resonate with him,” he wrote. “More specifically, there were lessons learned from the latest Pacers series that he’d like to see applied (if he stays, of course). Indiana’s frenetic pace, devastating ball movement, and clear delineation of roles up and down the roster caused major problems for the Bucks’ defense. There’s a belief that it could be, in some form, replicated in Milwaukee.”

All indications are that Antetokounmpo wants to end his career with the Bucks. So, persuading him may be easier than other unhappy superstars.