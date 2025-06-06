NBA rumors: New York Knicks made trade offer for perennial All-Star, mutual interest from player

Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks offseason is underway with the team first looking to replace Tom Thibodeau with a thorough coaching search. Once the Knicks coaching search concludes and a hire is made, New York could revisit a deal it pursued ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

During an appearance on SportsCenter‘s countdown to the NBA Finals, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania said that the Knicks made the Phoenix Suns an offer for All-Star forward Kevin Durant in February ahead of the league’s trade deadline.

Kevin Durant stats (ESPN): 26.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.2 APG, 52.7% FG, 43% 3PT

After hiring a new head coach, Phoenix is now moving forward with its plans to trade Durant. The future Hall of Famer is on the radar of teams like the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs. The interest between Durant and the Spurs is reportedly mutual.

With Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo still undecided on requesting a trade and no decision imminent, Durant is the top player available right now. Notably, amid the Knicks coaching search, two NBA assistant coaches (Royal Ivey and Ron Adams) are friends with Durant.

Kevin Durant contract (Spotrac): $54.708 million cap hit in 2025-’26

New York doesn’t necessarily have the draft capital that San Antonio or Houston can offer, but it possesses just as many trade assets as the Timberwolves. Phoenix is known to be in the market for a center in addition to future draft picks.

If the Suns’ front office is willing to accommodate Durant’s wishes by trading him to a team he wants to play for, it’s worth noting that Durant and the Knicks had mutual interest in a partnership ahead of the NBA trade deadline.