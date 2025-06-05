NBA rumors: Multiple New York Knicks players ‘unhappy with presence’ of assistant coach Rick Brunson, per insider

Updated:
Follow Us
Rick Brunson, New York Knicks
Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Tom Thibodeau firing isn’t the only fallout the New York Knicks organization is dealing with. According to an NBA insider, there’s heat on assistant coach Rick Brunson, the father of Jalen Brunson.

According to Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico, “multiple Knicks players have been unhappy with the presence” of Rick Brunson.

“What that issue is, exactly, has not been determined, though sources suggested that Rick has had too big a say in things,” writes Amico.

The report indicates that Rick Brunson is “the person with the most power in the entire organization.”

It remains to be seen if he will remain on the coaching staff after the Knicks let go of Thibodeau, but it’s believed he will stick with the team in some capacity.

Brunson has been an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets, Chicago Bulls, and Minnesota Timberwolves before joining Thibodeau’s staff ahead of the 2022-23 season, Jalen’s first year in New York.

The Knicks fired Thibodeau despite him leading them to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years. During his five seasons in New York, the Knicks made the playoffs four times.

By Matt Higgins
Matt Higgins worked in national and local news for 15 years. He started out as an overnight production assistant ... More about Matt Higgins
Mentioned in this article:

More About:
0What do you think?Post a comment.