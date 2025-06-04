NBA rumors: Phoenix Suns pushing to trade Kevin Durant in next few weeks?

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A new NBA rumor claims that the saga of where Kevin Durant will be playing next season could come to an end this month before the NBA Draft.

Future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant had another All-Star-worthy season for the Phoenix Suns in 2024-25. Unfortunately, it did nothing to stop them from being one of the most expensive disappointments in league history. Despite a $228 million payroll and a pair of top 20 players, the team didn’t even make the play-in tournament this spring.

The roster needs some major changes. And the assumption around the game is that Durant will be the biggest name shipped out of town. Especially since they seriously considered trading him in February before the deadline. Many fans are wondering when a deal could happen. And if the situation will drag out all summer. Well, it could happen sooner than some expect.

“I expect that a KD deal would happen right before the draft,” longtime Arizona Sports 98.7 FM radio host John Gambadoro claimed. “Because you want to include draft capital in the deal. So, a KD trade would come up this month. Sometime before the draft, probably close to the draft if it’s gonna happen.”

San Antonio Spurs the favorite in Kevin Durant trade chase?

The radio host also suggested his sources have informed him that one Western Conference team in particular should be viewed as a serious contender for the 15-time All-Star this summer.

“The team that I heard in speaking to somebody pretty close to the situation with KD, is to keep your eye on the Spurs,” he said [h/t Hoops Hype]. “KD could have some interest in the Spurs, that may be a good landing spot for him with [De’Aaron] Fox and [Victor Wembanyama], an up-and-coming team on the rise, that has a great defensive anchor on their team, and a terrific young player in Stephon Castle.

“… What could the Suns get? You might have to take Harrison Barnes back to make it work. But you could get Devin Vassel, who is a very young player.”

The San Antonio Spurs have been linked to trade rumors for both Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo in recent weeks.