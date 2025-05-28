VIDEO: Kevin Durant Goes Viral For His Admiration Of WNBA Star Cameron Brink’s Legs

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A new viral video seems to reveal that NBA legend Kevin Durant may be a leg man. And in particular, the pair on Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink.

Despite his best efforts, Durant’s season came to a miserable end far earlier than expected. After being a constant in the NBA Playoffs most of his career, his expensive and disappointing Phoenix Suns team didn’t even reach the Play-In Tournament this season. It has given the future Hall of Famer a lot of extra time this spring.

Durant is passionate about basketball, and not just the NBA. That is why he can be seen on occasion taking in various WNBA games. That was the case on Tuesday when he was courtside in Los Angeles for the Sparks game against the Atlanta Dream. Following LA’s 88-82 loss, an interesting video made its way onto social media of injured Sparks star Cameron Brink greeting Durant and giving him a hello and goodbye hug.

Related: WNBA games today – Get a look at tonight’s WNBA schedule

https://twitter.com/BricksCenter/status/1927597004818907155

Brink was in street clothes because she is still recovering from an ACL tear suffered last summer. Her attire featured a pair of shorts that showcased the 6-foot-4 basketball player’s legs. And it seems Durant was a big fan of the look.

In the above video, Kevin Durant can be seen checking out Brink’s legs not once, not twice, not three times, not four times, but five times. Obviously, he could be looking at a post-surgery scar on Brink’s left knee. But one or two looks should be more than enough. But five times? Unless the 15-time All-Star is thinking about a career in surgery or scar removal after his time in the NBA is done, it sure seems that he liked what he was seeing.

Brink has been sidelined since July, and she started to do physical activities in March. So a return to the court for the Sparks should be coming in the next month or so.