San Antonio Spurs, perennial All-Star reportedly had mutual interest in trade

The San Antonio Spurs have the second overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, positioning them to either pick or trade for a cornerstone player to pair with Victor Wembanyama. Already linked to several star-caliber players in NBA rumors, it appears the interest is mutual with at least one of them.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on the Pat McAfee Show that All-Star forward Kevin Durant and the Spurs had mutual interest in a pairing ahead of the NBA trade deadline. It came ahead of a summer where many around the league expect Durant to be dealt.

Kevin Durant stats (ESPN): 26.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.2 APG, 52.7% FG, 43% 3PT

While the Phoenix Suns primarily discussed a Durant trade in February with the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio also expressed interest in acquiring the All-Star forward. Unlike Golden State, where Durant blocked a trade to, he was very receptive to the idea of playing for the Spurs.

On some level, Durant makes more sense for San Antonio than acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo. While Antetokounmpo is the superior talent and younger, he would cost significantly more to acquire. The Spurs could land Durant and keep the second overall pick.

Kevin Durant contract (Spotrac): $54.708 million cap hit in 2025-’26

It would mean a potential pairing next season of Wembanyama, Durant, De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle in the Spurs starting lineup. San Antonio could then use the second overall pick on guard Dylan Harper, bringing him off the bench behind Castle and Fox.

While Phoenix isn’t expected to make massive changes this summer, there’s a growing belief that Durant will be traded. If the Suns don’t have an issue trading Durant inside the Western Conference, the Spurs could be well-positioned to acquire him.

