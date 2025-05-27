NBA insider provides update on where things stand with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly opened the door in early May to consider a trade to a championship contender this summer. After weeks of silence, there’s at least an update on where the situation stands right now.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, senior NBA writer Sam Amick of The Athletic shared that Antetokounmpo hasn’t even met with the Bucks’ organization yet to discuss his thinking.

“My understanding is that he’s still reading the room, that’s the phrase I keep going back to. He has not met with the Bucks in any formal capacity to discuss things. He’s talking to his people, he has a pretty small group…It’s going to be, I think, a slow process.” The Athletic’s Sam AMick on where things stand with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Amick went on to explain that Antetokounmpo first needs to have a discussion with his inner circle about his future and what his best options are. Only after that will he meet with the Bucks’ organization, getting a feel for their plan, before making any decision.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats (ESPN): 30.4 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 6.5 APG, 60.1% FG, 1.2 BPG

It was also noted by Amick that the Bucks’ case to Antetokounmpo could highlight the fact that the Eastern Conference might not be as deep as previously thought a few weeks ago. The Boston Celtics, who were already headed for major moves this summer to shed payroll, will now be without All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum (Achilles) next season.

However, the Bucks have plenty of their own problems to deal with and Antetokounmpo is turning 31 years old in December. Now years removed from winning his first championship, there still doesn’t appear to be a realistic path back for Milwaukee to return to the NBA Finals in the next three years.

Giannis Antetokounmpo contract (Spotrac): $54.125 million cap hit (2025-’26), $56.456 million cap hit (2026-’27), $62.786 million player option in 2027

What’s become evident is that the two-time MVP, who has earned All-NBA First Team honors in seven consecutive seasons, is going to take his time with a decision. He is reportedly still in Greece and there’s no timeline for a meeting with the Bucks’ organization.

If Antetokounmpo isn’t happy with the Bucks’ plan and requests a trade, Amick speculated that the All-Star forward could propose a few teams that he would approve a trade to. If that happens, it would limit Milwaukee’s negotiating power and significantly reduce how effective their rebuild can be with a weaker return in a blockbuster trade.

