Brooklyn Nets ‘want to move up’ in 2025 NBA Draft, offering Cameron Johnson to multiple teams

The Brooklyn Nets are expected to be very active this offseason, with ample draft capital and the most cap flexibility in the NBA. However, one of the team’s big moves could come ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.

According to NetsDaily, Brooklyn wants to move up from the 19th overall pick into the lottery. The Nets are willing to package the No. 19 selection with Cameron Johnson, with an eye on a deal with either the Toronto Raptors (9th overall pick) or the Houston Rockets (10th overall pick).

Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports previously reported that Houston is expected to look into trading the 10th overall pick. That could mean packaging the pick in a deal for a starting-caliber player or trading out of the 2025 NBA Draft to collect future first-round picks.

A trade with the Raptors could prove more unlikely. Toronto wants to make a big move this offseason on the trade market and there’s reportedly mutual interest between the Raptors and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Cameron Johnson contract (Spotrac): $20.543 million cap hit (2025-’26), $22.5 million cap hit (2026-’27)

Johnson, age 29, is coming off a career-best season. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged career-highs in scoring (18.8 PPG), three-pointers made per game (2.8) and assist rate (18.5 percent) this past season in 56 starts.

If Toronto and Houston aren’t open to deals, the Nets could inquire to see if the Chicago Bulls (12th overall pick) or Atlanta Hawks (13th overall pick) are receptive to a deal. The San Antonio Spurs will likely be open to moving the 14th overall pick, but would seemingly be in the market for future picks or a better player to pair with Victor Wembanyama.