NBA rumors: Brooklyn Nets not expected to pursue top RFA, could use cap space for bigger plan

The Brooklyn Nets will enter NBA free agency with the most cap space in basketball, giving them an advantage in an offseason where most teams aren’t expected to spend heavily. However, one of the top NBA free agents this summer already seems to be off Brooklyn’s target list.

According to The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater, the Nets are not expected to even prepare an offer sheet for Golden State Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. Instead, Brooklyn could use its financial flexibility to help facilitate multi-team trades.

Jonathan Kuminga stats (2024-’25): 15.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.2 APG, 45.4% FG, 30.5% 3PT, .08 WS/48

Kuminga had a relatively disastrous contract year. He reportedly rejected a contract extension worth $150 million over five years, betting on himself before becoming a restricted free agent. During the regular season, he fell out of the Warriors’ rotation at times (47 games played) and posted a career-worst in Win Shares per 48 Minutes (0.08).

However, the 6-foot-8 forward showed more promise with an expanded role in the NBA Playoffs. In eight games, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points per contest, shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range. With a very limited number of clubs expected to pursue restricted free agents in NBA free agency, Brooklyn seemed like an obvious potential suitor.

Brooklyn Nets cap space: Max contract

Instead, amid NBA rumors of potential blockbuster trades involving Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brooklyn seems inclined to help facilitate a deal. Taking on contracts can help them collect more future draft picks, adding to a stockpile that includes eight first-round picks from 2026-2030.

As for Kuminga, a thin market of suitors makes it very possible that he’ll wind up back with Golden State ahead of his age-23 season.