NBA rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eastern Conference team have mutual interest

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is weighing his future ahead of a busy NBA offseason, with multiple teams around the league hoping the two-time MVP requests a trade. While an official decision hasn’t been made, there’s at least one team on his radar.

Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports that there is ‘mutual interest’ between Antetokounmpo and the Toronto Raptors. The report comes shortly after NBA rumors surfaced that Toronto wants to make a big move this offseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats (ESPN): 30.4 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 6.5 APG, 60.1% FG, 1.2 BPG

There aren’t even ongoing talks right now as Antetokounmpo hasn’t even decided whether or not he wants to request a trade. That call won’t even come until after he meets with the Bucks’ organization, gaining an understanding of their long-term plan for building a championship contender around him.

If he requests a trade, Sam Amick of The Athletic has previously said that he could see Antetokounmpo providing Milwaukee with a specific list of teams he wants to play for. If that happens, then Toronto could be on it and the Bucks would only have a select number of options.

Giannis Antetokounmpo contract (Spotrac): $54.125 million cap hit (2025-’26), $56.456 million cap hit (2026-’27), $62.786 million player option in 2027

Toronto owns all of its future first-round picks and it can offer young players like 2024 first-round pick Ja’Kobe Walker, 2023 first-round pick Gradey Dick and other assets. However, teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Houston Rockets could make stronger offers.

What’s clear is the Raptors have always had an interest in Antetokounmpo, with president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri having aggressively tried to trade up for him during the 2013 NBA Draft.

