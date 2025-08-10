The NASCAR schedule this weekend took all three series to Watkins Glen International, one of the most iconic tracks in racing. After an eventful weekend for both the Truck Series and Xfinity Series, Sunday’s Cup race delivered some surprises. It also delivered a further shakeup in the NASCAR standings with just two races left in the regular season.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from Watkins Glen. First, we’ll provide the Watkins Glen results and further below, you can find the NASCAR stage results today for the Cup Series.
NASCAR Results Today: Go Bowling at The Glen Winner, Points
Here are the final NASCAR results today from Go Bowling at The Glen, along with the points totals from the NASCAR race today.
- Shane van Gisbergen — 43 points (+5 playoff points)
- Christopher Bell — 43 points
- Chris Buescher — 44 points
- William Byron — 42 points
- Chase Briscoe — 34 points
- Ryan Blaney — 45 points
- Daniel Suarez — 30 points
- Bubba Wallace — 29 points
- Tyler Reddick — 28 points
- Ross Chastain — 27points
- AJ Allmendingerer— 33 points
- Erik Jones — 25 points
- Ryan Preece — 33 points
- Joey Logano — 23 points
- Austin Dillon — 22 points
- Austin Cindric — 21 points
- Zane Smith — 20 points
- Carson Hocevar — 19 points
- Michael McDowell — 18 points
- Alex Bowman — 30 points
- Noah Gragson — 16 points
- Kyle Busch — 15 points
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr — 22 points
- Riley Herbst — 18 points
- Denny Hamlin — 12 points
- Chase Elliott — 18 points
- Justin Haley — 10 points
- Todd Gilliland — 9 points
- Cody Ware — 9 points
- Ty Dillon — 7 points
- Brad Keselowski — 12 points
- John H. Nemechek — 11 points
- Ty Gibbs — 6 points
- Cole Custer — 3 points
- Josh Berry — 2 points
- Katherine Legge – N/A
- Josh Bilicki – N/A
- JJ Yeley – N/A
- Kyle Larson — 2 points (Fastest Lap)
Note: The field was shortened to 39 drivers after Trackhouse Racing withdrew the No. 87 following Connor Zilisch’s injury in the Xfinity Series race on Saturday.
NASCAR Stage Results Today: Watkins Glen
Here are the NASCAR stage winners today, along with the full Cup Series stage results for Watkins Glen.
Stage 1
- Chris Buescher — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
- Alex Bowman — 9 points
- Ryan Preece — 8 points
- Chase Elliott — 7 points
- John H. Nemechek — 6 points
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr — 5 points
- Ryan Blaney — 4 points
- Shane van Gisbergen — 3 points
- Chase Briscoe — 2 points
- Cody Ware — 1 point
Stage 2
- Ryan Blaney — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
- William Byron — 9 points
- Christopher Bell — 8 points
- AJ Allmendinger — 7 points
- Brad Keselowski — 6 points
- Riley Herbst — 5 points
- Alex Bowman — 4 points
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr — 3 points
- Ty Gibbs — 2 points
- Ryan Preece — 1 point
NASCAR points leaders from today
- Ryan Blaney – 45 points
- Chris Buescher – 44 points
- Shane van Gisbergen – 43 points
- Christopher Bell – 43 points (tie)
- William Byron – 42 points
- Chase Briscoe – 34 points
- AJ Allmendinger – 33 points
- Ryan Preece – 33 points (tie)
- Daniel Suarez – 30 points
- Alex Bowman – 30 points (tie)
Who won the NASCAR race today?
Shane van Gisbergen won the NASCAR race today at Watkins Glen, winning his fifth race of the season (four in Cup, one in Xfinity).
