The NASCAR schedule this weekend took all three series to Watkins Glen International, one of the most iconic tracks in racing. After an eventful weekend for both the Truck Series and Xfinity Series, Sunday’s Cup race delivered some surprises. It also delivered a further shakeup in the NASCAR standings with just two races left in the regular season.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from Watkins Glen. First, we’ll provide the Watkins Glen results and further below, you can find the NASCAR stage results today for the Cup Series.

NASCAR Results Today: Go Bowling at The Glen Winner, Points

Here are the final NASCAR results today from Go Bowling at The Glen, along with the points totals from the NASCAR race today.

Shane van Gisbergen — 43 points (+5 playoff points) Christopher Bell — 43 points Chris Buescher — 44 points William Byron — 42 points Chase Briscoe — 34 points Ryan Blaney — 45 points Daniel Suarez — 30 points Bubba Wallace — 29 points Tyler Reddick — 28 points Ross Chastain — 27points AJ Allmendingerer— 33 points Erik Jones — 25 points Ryan Preece — 33 points Joey Logano — 23 points Austin Dillon — 22 points Austin Cindric — 21 points Zane Smith — 20 points Carson Hocevar — 19 points Michael McDowell — 18 points Alex Bowman — 30 points Noah Gragson — 16 points Kyle Busch — 15 points Ricky Stenhouse Jr — 22 points Riley Herbst — 18 points Denny Hamlin — 12 points Chase Elliott — 18 points Justin Haley — 10 points Todd Gilliland — 9 points Cody Ware — 9 points Ty Dillon — 7 points Brad Keselowski — 12 points John H. Nemechek — 11 points Ty Gibbs — 6 points Cole Custer — 3 points Josh Berry — 2 points Katherine Legge – N/A Josh Bilicki – N/A JJ Yeley – N/A Kyle Larson — 2 points (Fastest Lap)

Note: The field was shortened to 39 drivers after Trackhouse Racing withdrew the No. 87 following Connor Zilisch’s injury in the Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

NASCAR Stage Results Today: Watkins Glen

Here are the NASCAR stage winners today, along with the full Cup Series stage results for Watkins Glen.

Stage 1 Chris Buescher — 10 points (+1 playoff point) Alex Bowman — 9 points Ryan Preece — 8 points Chase Elliott — 7 points John H. Nemechek — 6 points Ricky Stenhouse Jr — 5 points Ryan Blaney — 4 points Shane van Gisbergen — 3 points Chase Briscoe — 2 points Cody Ware — 1 point Stage 2 Ryan Blaney — 10 points (+1 playoff point) William Byron — 9 points Christopher Bell — 8 points AJ Allmendinger — 7 points Brad Keselowski — 6 points Riley Herbst — 5 points Alex Bowman — 4 points Ricky Stenhouse Jr — 3 points Ty Gibbs — 2 points Ryan Preece — 1 point

NASCAR points leaders from today

Ryan Blaney – 45 points Chris Buescher – 44 points Shane van Gisbergen – 43 points Christopher Bell – 43 points (tie) William Byron – 42 points Chase Briscoe – 34 points AJ Allmendinger – 33 points Ryan Preece – 33 points (tie) Daniel Suarez – 30 points Alex Bowman – 30 points (tie)

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Shane van Gisbergen won the NASCAR race today at Watkins Glen, winning his fifth race of the season (four in Cup, one in Xfinity).