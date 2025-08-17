NASCAR Playoff Picture
Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Following Saturday night’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, there’s only one race remaining in the regular season. The NASCAR results today from Richmond tightened up the battle for additional playoff points awarded for the top 10 drivers in the NASCAR standings and there are still two points-eligible playoff spots remaining.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR playoff picture right now after the Cook Out 40, along with the Cup Series points leaders heading into the final race on the regular-season portion of the NASCAR schedule from Daytona International Speedway.

Related: Winners, Losers from the Cook Out 400

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders after Today’s Race

Here are the NASCAR points leaders after Richmond. (P) indicates the driver would make the playoffs if the regular season ended today and (*) indicates the driver has won a race this season.

RankDriverPointsBehind
1William Byron* (P)839
2Chase Elliott* (P)771-68
3Denny Hamlin* (P)766-73
4Kyle Larson* (P)759-80
5Ryan Blaney* (P)756-83
6Christopher Bell* (P)748-91
7Tyler Reddick (P)714-125
8Chase Briscoe* (P)698-141
9Alex Bowman (P)685-154
10Bubba Wallace* (P)639-200
11Chris Buescher625-214
12Joey Logano* (P)616-223
13Ryan Preece591-248
14Ross Chastain* (P)589-250
15Austin Cindric* (P)543-296
16Kyle Busch537-302
17Ty Gibbs512-327
18AJ Allmendinger504-335
19Brad Keselowski496-343
20Carson Hocevar488-351
21Michael McDowell478-361
22Josh Berry* (P)476-363
23Erik Jones472-367
24Shane van Gisbergen* (P)464-375
25Austin Dillon* (P)460-379
26John H. Nemecehk459-380
27Zane Smith441-398
28Ricky Stenhouse Jr434-405
29Daniel Suarez433-406
30Justin Haley389-450
31Todd Gilliland388-451
32Ty Dillon372-467
33Noah Gragson309-530
34Cole Custer307-532
35Riley Herbst293-546
36Cody Ware168-671

Related: NASCAR Truck Series results from Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Playoff Picture: Cup Series Playoff Points Standings

Here is the NASCAR playoff picture right now in the Cup Series after the Cook Out 400 at Richmond.

  1. Denny Hamlin – 4 wins – 24 playoff points
  2. Shane van Gisbergen – 4 wins – 22 playoff points
  3. Christopher Bell – 3 wins -17 playoff points
  4. Kyle Larson – 3 wins – 23 playoff points
  5. William Byron – 2 wins – 17 playoff points
  6. Chase Elliott – 1 win – 6 playoff points
  7. Ryan Blaney – 1 win -11 playoff points
  8. Chase Briscoe – 1 win -7 playoff points
  9. Bubba Wallace – 1 win – 8 playoff points
  10. Joey Logano – 1 win – 7 playoff points
  11. Ross Chastain – 1 win – 6 playoff points
  12. Austin Cindric – 1 win – 8 playoff points
  13. Josh Berry – 1 win – 6 playoff points
  14. Austin Dillon – 1 win – 5 playoff points
  15. Tyler Reddick – +89 points – 2 playoff points
  16. Alex Bowman – +60 points – 0 playoff points

Also Read: Latest NASCAR Rumors on 2026 Schedule, including Dates and Key Changes

  • PLAYOFF BUBBLE – Chris Buescher – 60 points behind Alex Bowman
  • PLAYOFF BUBBLE – Ryan Preece – 94 points behind Alex Bowman
  • PLAYOFF BUBBLE – Kyle Busch – 148 points behind Alex Bowman
  • PLAYOFF BUBBLE – Ty Gibbs – 173 points behind Alex Bowman

Read More: 8 Big Changes NASCAR Should Make for the 2026 Season

avatar
By Matt Johnson
NFL, MLB & college football writer for Sportsnaut. Graduated from San Diego State University with BA in Journalism, 2019. ... More about Matt Johnson

More About:
0What do you think?Post a comment.