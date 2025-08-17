Following Saturday night’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, there’s only one race remaining in the regular season. The NASCAR results today from Richmond tightened up the battle for additional playoff points awarded for the top 10 drivers in the NASCAR standings and there are still two points-eligible playoff spots remaining.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR playoff picture right now after the Cook Out 40, along with the Cup Series points leaders heading into the final race on the regular-season portion of the NASCAR schedule from Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders after Today’s Race

Here are the NASCAR points leaders after Richmond. (P) indicates the driver would make the playoffs if the regular season ended today and (*) indicates the driver has won a race this season.

Rank Driver Points Behind 1 William Byron* (P) 839 — 2 Chase Elliott* (P) 771 -68 3 Denny Hamlin* (P) 766 -73 4 Kyle Larson* (P) 759 -80 5 Ryan Blaney* (P) 756 -83 6 Christopher Bell* (P) 748 -91 7 Tyler Reddick (P) 714 -125 8 Chase Briscoe* (P) 698 -141 9 Alex Bowman (P) 685 -154 10 Bubba Wallace* (P) 639 -200 11 Chris Buescher 625 -214 12 Joey Logano* (P) 616 -223 13 Ryan Preece 591 -248 14 Ross Chastain* (P) 589 -250 15 Austin Cindric* (P) 543 -296 16 Kyle Busch 537 -302 17 Ty Gibbs 512 -327 18 AJ Allmendinger 504 -335 19 Brad Keselowski 496 -343 20 Carson Hocevar 488 -351 21 Michael McDowell 478 -361 22 Josh Berry* (P) 476 -363 23 Erik Jones 472 -367 24 Shane van Gisbergen* (P) 464 -375 25 Austin Dillon* (P) 460 -379 26 John H. Nemecehk 459 -380 27 Zane Smith 441 -398 28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 434 -405 29 Daniel Suarez 433 -406 30 Justin Haley 389 -450 31 Todd Gilliland 388 -451 32 Ty Dillon 372 -467 33 Noah Gragson 309 -530 34 Cole Custer 307 -532 35 Riley Herbst 293 -546 36 Cody Ware 168 -671

NASCAR Playoff Picture: Cup Series Playoff Points Standings

Here is the NASCAR playoff picture right now in the Cup Series after the Cook Out 400 at Richmond.

Denny Hamlin – 4 wins – 24 playoff points Shane van Gisbergen – 4 wins – 22 playoff points Christopher Bell – 3 wins -17 playoff points Kyle Larson – 3 wins – 23 playoff points William Byron – 2 wins – 17 playoff points Chase Elliott – 1 win – 6 playoff points Ryan Blaney – 1 win -11 playoff points Chase Briscoe – 1 win -7 playoff points Bubba Wallace – 1 win – 8 playoff points Joey Logano – 1 win – 7 playoff points Ross Chastain – 1 win – 6 playoff points Austin Cindric – 1 win – 8 playoff points Josh Berry – 1 win – 6 playoff points Austin Dillon – 1 win – 5 playoff points Tyler Reddick – +89 points – 2 playoff points Alex Bowman – +60 points – 0 playoff points

PLAYOFF BUBBLE – Chris Buescher – 60 points behind Alex Bowman

