The NASCAR schedule this weekend takes us to Richmond Raceway in both the Cup and Truck Series. Following Cup practice and qualifying earlier in the night, the top Truck drivers in NASCAR hit the track in Richmond, Virginia, for 250 laps of the eero 250.
Here are the NASCAR results tonight from the Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway. Further below, you can find the full NASCAR stage results today from the Truck race.
Related: NASCAR Starting Lineup for Richmond, Cup Series Starting Grid for Cook Out 400
NASCAR Results Tonight: Truck Series winner, full eero 250 results
- Corey Heim — 56 points
- Ty Majeski — 54 points
- Layne Riggs — 44 points
- Sammy Smith — 33 points
- Corey LaJoie — 32 points
- Giovanni Ruggiero — 31 points
- Jake Garcia — 40 points
- Ben Rhodes — 29 points
- Chandler Smith — 37 points
- Kaden Honeycutt — 37 points
- Tyler Ankrum — 28 points
- Christian Eckes — N/A
- Grant Enfinger — 33 points
- Tanner Gray — 23 points
- Carson Kvapil – N/A
- Brent Crews — 21 points
- Matt Mills — 20 points
- Connor Mosack — 19 points
- Rajah Caruth — 18 points
- Bayley Currey — 17 points
- Andres Perez de Lara — 16 points
- Luke Fenhaus — 15 points
- Patrick Staropoli — 14 points
- Toni Breidinger — 13 points
- Matthew Gould — 12 points
- Matt Crafton — 11 points
- Nick Leitz — N/A
- Spencer Boyd — 9 points
- Ryan Roulette — 8 points
- Caleb Costner — 7 points
- Dawson Sutton — 6 points
- Frankie Muniz — 5 points
- Daniel Hemric — 4 points
- Stephen Mallozzi — DNF — 3 points
- Clayton Green — DNF — 2 points
Related: NASCAR Standings for Truck Series, Cup Series and Xfinity Series
NASCAR Stage Results Today: Truck Series race at Richmond
Here are the NASCAR Truck Series stage results from Friday night’s race at Richmond Raceway.
Stage 1
- Ty Majeski — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
- Layne Riggs — 9 points
- Corey Heim — 8 points
- Sammy Smith — N/A
- Chandler Smith — 6 points
- Kaden Honeycutt — 5 points
- Christian Eckes — N/A
- Grant Enfinger — 3 points
- Matt Crafton — 2 points
- Jake Garcia — 1 point
Stage 2
- Ty Majeski — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
- Jake Garcia — 9 points
- Corey Heim — 8 points
- Christian Eckes — N/A
- Grant Enfinger — 6 points
- Kaden Honeycutt — 5 points
- Ben Rhodes — 4 points
- Chandler Smith — 3 points
- Tyler Ankrum — 2 points
- Layne Riggs — 1 point
Read More: Corey Heim’s Potential NASCAR Truck Series Replacement in 2026 Revealed
Truck Series stage point leaders tonight
- Ty Majeski — 20 points
- Corey Heim — 16 points
- Jake Garcia — 10 points
- Layne Riggs — 10 points
- Kaden Honeycutt — 10 points
- Grant Enfinger — 9 points
- Chandler Smith — 9 points
- Ben Rhodes — 4 points
- Tyler Ankrum — 2 points
- Matt Crafton — 2 points
Who won the NASCAR Truck race today?
Corey Heim won the NASCAR race on Friday night at Richmond Raceway. Heim finishes the regular season with seven wins and will head into the Truck Series playoffs with 50 playoff points, more than twice as many as the second-best driver.
More About:NASCAR