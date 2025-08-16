NASCAR Results TOnight, NASCAR Results Today< Truck Series winner
The NASCAR schedule this weekend takes us to Richmond Raceway in both the Cup and Truck Series. Following Cup practice and qualifying earlier in the night, the top Truck drivers in NASCAR hit the track in Richmond, Virginia, for 250 laps of the eero 250.

Here are the NASCAR results tonight from the Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway. Further below, you can find the full NASCAR stage results today from the Truck race.

NASCAR Results Tonight: Truck Series winner, full eero 250 results

  1. Corey Heim — 56 points
  2. Ty Majeski — 54 points
  3. Layne Riggs — 44 points
  4. Sammy Smith — 33 points
  5. Corey LaJoie — 32 points
  6. Giovanni Ruggiero — 31 points
  7. Jake Garcia — 40 points
  8. Ben Rhodes — 29 points
  9. Chandler Smith — 37 points
  10. Kaden Honeycutt — 37 points
  11. Tyler Ankrum — 28 points
  12. Christian Eckes — N/A
  13. Grant Enfinger — 33 points
  14. Tanner Gray — 23 points
  15. Carson Kvapil – N/A
  16. Brent Crews — 21 points
  17. Matt Mills — 20 points
  18. Connor Mosack — 19 points
  19. Rajah Caruth — 18 points
  20. Bayley Currey — 17 points
  1. Andres Perez de Lara — 16 points
  2. Luke Fenhaus — 15 points
  3. Patrick Staropoli — 14 points
  4. Toni Breidinger — 13 points
  5. Matthew Gould — 12 points
  6. Matt Crafton — 11 points
  7. Nick Leitz — N/A
  8. Spencer Boyd — 9 points
  9. Ryan Roulette — 8 points
  10. Caleb Costner — 7 points
  11. Dawson Sutton — 6 points
  12. Frankie Muniz — 5 points
  13. Daniel Hemric — 4 points
  14. Stephen Mallozzi — DNF — 3 points
  15. Clayton Green — DNF — 2 points

NASCAR Stage Results Today: Truck Series race at Richmond

Here are the NASCAR Truck Series stage results from Friday night’s race at Richmond Raceway.

Stage 1

  1. Ty Majeski — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
  2. Layne Riggs — 9 points
  3. Corey Heim — 8 points
  4. Sammy Smith — N/A
  5. Chandler Smith — 6 points
  6. Kaden Honeycutt — 5 points
  7. Christian Eckes — N/A
  8. Grant Enfinger — 3 points
  9. Matt Crafton — 2 points
  10. Jake Garcia — 1 point

Stage 2

  1. Ty Majeski — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
  2. Jake Garcia — 9 points
  3. Corey Heim — 8 points
  4. Christian Eckes — N/A
  5. Grant Enfinger — 6 points
  6. Kaden Honeycutt — 5 points
  7. Ben Rhodes — 4 points
  8. Chandler Smith — 3 points
  9. Tyler Ankrum — 2 points
  10. Layne Riggs — 1 point

Truck Series stage point leaders tonight

  1. Ty Majeski — 20 points
  2. Corey Heim — 16 points
  3. Jake Garcia — 10 points
  4. Layne Riggs — 10 points
  5. Kaden Honeycutt — 10 points
  6. Grant Enfinger — 9 points
  7. Chandler Smith — 9 points
  8. Ben Rhodes — 4 points
  9. Tyler Ankrum — 2 points
  10. Matt Crafton — 2 points

Who won the NASCAR Truck race today?

Corey Heim won the NASCAR race on Friday night at Richmond Raceway. Heim finishes the regular season with seven wins and will head into the Truck Series playoffs with 50 playoff points, more than twice as many as the second-best driver.

