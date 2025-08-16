The NASCAR schedule this weekend takes us to Richmond Raceway in both the Cup and Truck Series. Following Cup practice and qualifying earlier in the night, the top Truck drivers in NASCAR hit the track in Richmond, Virginia, for 250 laps of the eero 250.

Here are the NASCAR results tonight from the Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway. Further below, you can find the full NASCAR stage results today from the Truck race.

Related: NASCAR Starting Lineup for Richmond, Cup Series Starting Grid for Cook Out 400

NASCAR Results Tonight: Truck Series winner, full eero 250 results

Corey Heim — 56 points Ty Majeski — 54 points Layne Riggs — 44 points Sammy Smith — 33 points Corey LaJoie — 32 points Giovanni Ruggiero — 31 points Jake Garcia — 40 points Ben Rhodes — 29 points Chandler Smith — 37 points Kaden Honeycutt — 37 points Tyler Ankrum — 28 points Christian Eckes — N/A Grant Enfinger — 33 points Tanner Gray — 23 points Carson Kvapil – N/A Brent Crews — 21 points Matt Mills — 20 points Connor Mosack — 19 points Rajah Caruth — 18 points Bayley Currey — 17 points Andres Perez de Lara — 16 points Luke Fenhaus — 15 points Patrick Staropoli — 14 points Toni Breidinger — 13 points Matthew Gould — 12 points Matt Crafton — 11 points Nick Leitz — N/A Spencer Boyd — 9 points Ryan Roulette — 8 points Caleb Costner — 7 points Dawson Sutton — 6 points Frankie Muniz — 5 points Daniel Hemric — 4 points Stephen Mallozzi — DNF — 3 points Clayton Green — DNF — 2 points

Related: NASCAR Standings for Truck Series, Cup Series and Xfinity Series

NASCAR Stage Results Today: Truck Series race at Richmond

Here are the NASCAR Truck Series stage results from Friday night’s race at Richmond Raceway.

Stage 1 Ty Majeski — 10 points (+1 playoff point) Layne Riggs — 9 points Corey Heim — 8 points Sammy Smith — N/A Chandler Smith — 6 points Kaden Honeycutt — 5 points Christian Eckes — N/A Grant Enfinger — 3 points Matt Crafton — 2 points Jake Garcia — 1 point Stage 2 Ty Majeski — 10 points (+1 playoff point) Jake Garcia — 9 points Corey Heim — 8 points Christian Eckes — N/A Grant Enfinger — 6 points Kaden Honeycutt — 5 points Ben Rhodes — 4 points Chandler Smith — 3 points Tyler Ankrum — 2 points Layne Riggs — 1 point

Read More: Corey Heim’s Potential NASCAR Truck Series Replacement in 2026 Revealed

Truck Series stage point leaders tonight

Ty Majeski — 20 points Corey Heim — 16 points Jake Garcia — 10 points Layne Riggs — 10 points Kaden Honeycutt — 10 points Grant Enfinger — 9 points Chandler Smith — 9 points Ben Rhodes — 4 points Tyler Ankrum — 2 points Matt Crafton — 2 points

Who won the NASCAR Truck race today?

Corey Heim won the NASCAR race on Friday night at Richmond Raceway. Heim finishes the regular season with seven wins and will head into the Truck Series playoffs with 50 playoff points, more than twice as many as the second-best driver.