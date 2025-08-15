Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race on Saturday? The NASCAR schedule this weekend at Richmond Raceway is a bit different than usual. With no Xfinity Series race, the Cup Race is on Saturday night. Following the Cup Series qualifying results on Friday, the NASCAR starting lineup for the Cook Out 400 has been set.

Below you can find the NASCAR starting grid for Sunday along with the Cook Out 400 starting lineup, including Cup Series qualifying times from Richmond Raceway.

NASCAR Starting Lineup for Richmond Raceway

Ryan Preece – 22.244 seconds Tyler Reddick – 22.331 seconds AJ Allmendinger – 22.341 seconds Denny Hamlin – 22.347 seconds Chase Elliott – 22.361 seconds Brad Keselowski – 22.362 seconds Bubba Wallace – 22.379 seconds Christopher Bell – 22.384 seconds Alex Bowman – 22.397 seconds Michael McDowell – 22.406 seconds Austin Dillon – 22.426 seconds Chris Buescher – 22.430 seconds Austin Cindric – 22.442 seconds William Byron – 22.461 seconds Carson Hocevar – 22.501 seconds Ty Dillon – 22.506 seconds Josh Berry – 22.516 seconds Erik Jones – 22.526 seconds Chase Briscoe – 22.545 seconds Ryan Blaney – 22.548 seconds Noah Gragson – 22.549 seconds Daniel Suarez – 22.540 seconds Ty Gibbs – 22.459 seconds Cole Custer – 22.577 seconds Justin Haley – 22.608 seconds Riley Herbst – 22.608 seconds Shane van Gisbergen – 22.646 seconds Kyle Busch – 22.679 seconds Zane Smith – 22.680 seconds Kyle Larson – 22.692 seconds Todd Gilliland – 22.725 seconds Corey Heim – 22.747 seconds Ross Chastain – 22.755 seconds John H. Nemechek – 22.823 seconds Jesse Love – 22.831 seconds Ricky Stenhouse Jr –22.842 seconds Cody Ware – 22.947 seconds Joey Logano – DNF (Tires)

NOTE: Joey Logano did not finish qualifying on Friday due to a tire issue. The No. 22 car will be at the bottom of the NASCAR starting grid for the Cook Out 400 on Saturday night.

Cook Out 400 starting grid

Here is the NASCAR starting grid for Saturday night’s race at Richmond Raceway in the Cup Series.

Row 1: Ryan Preece, Tyler Reddick

Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow?

Ryan Preece is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow at Richmond Raceway. Right behind in the Cook Out 400 is Tyler Reddick, followed by AJ Allmendinger (third), Denny Hamlin (fourth) and Chase Elliott (fifth).

Where is Kyle Larson starting tomorrow?

Kyle Larson is starting 30th in the NASCAR starting grid on Saturday for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond.