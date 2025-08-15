NASCAR Starting Lineup for Richmond, Cook Out 400 starting grid
Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race on Saturday? The NASCAR schedule this weekend at Richmond Raceway is a bit different than usual. With no Xfinity Series race, the Cup Race is on Saturday night. Following the Cup Series qualifying results on Friday, the NASCAR starting lineup for the Cook Out 400 has been set.

Below you can find the NASCAR starting grid for Sunday along with the Cook Out 400 starting lineup, including Cup Series qualifying times from Richmond Raceway.

NASCAR Starting Lineup for Richmond Raceway

  1. Ryan Preece – 22.244 seconds
  2. Tyler Reddick – 22.331 seconds
  3. AJ Allmendinger – 22.341 seconds
  4. Denny Hamlin – 22.347 seconds
  5. Chase Elliott – 22.361 seconds
  6. Brad Keselowski – 22.362 seconds
  7. Bubba Wallace – 22.379 seconds
  8. Christopher Bell – 22.384 seconds
  9. Alex Bowman – 22.397 seconds
  10. Michael McDowell – 22.406 seconds
  11. Austin Dillon – 22.426 seconds
  12. Chris Buescher – 22.430 seconds
  13. Austin Cindric – 22.442 seconds
  14. William Byron – 22.461 seconds
  15. Carson Hocevar – 22.501 seconds
  16. Ty Dillon – 22.506 seconds
  17. Josh Berry – 22.516 seconds
  18. Erik Jones – 22.526 seconds
  19. Chase Briscoe – 22.545 seconds
  20. Ryan Blaney – 22.548 seconds
  1. Noah Gragson – 22.549 seconds
  2. Daniel Suarez – 22.540 seconds
  3. Ty Gibbs – 22.459 seconds
  4. Cole Custer – 22.577 seconds
  5. Justin Haley – 22.608 seconds
  6. Riley Herbst – 22.608 seconds
  7. Shane van Gisbergen – 22.646 seconds
  8. Kyle Busch – 22.679 seconds
  9. Zane Smith – 22.680 seconds
  10. Kyle Larson – 22.692 seconds
  11. Todd Gilliland – 22.725 seconds
  12. Corey Heim – 22.747 seconds
  13. Ross Chastain – 22.755 seconds
  14. John H. Nemechek – 22.823 seconds
  15. Jesse Love – 22.831 seconds
  16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr –22.842 seconds
  17. Cody Ware – 22.947 seconds
  18. Joey Logano – DNF (Tires)

NOTE: Joey Logano did not finish qualifying on Friday due to a tire issue. The No. 22 car will be at the bottom of the NASCAR starting grid for the Cook Out 400 on Saturday night.

Cook Out 400 starting grid

Here is the NASCAR starting grid for Saturday night’s race at Richmond Raceway in the Cup Series.

  • Row 1:Ryan Preece, Tyler Reddick
  • Row 2: AJ Allmendinger, Denny Hamlin
  • Row 3: Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski
  • Row 4: Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell
  • Row 5: Alex Bowman, Michael McDowell
  • Row 6: Austin Dillon, Chris Buescher
  • Row 7: Austin Cindric, William Byron
  • Row 8: Carson Hocevar, Ty Dillon
  • Row 9: Josh Berry, Erik Jones
  • Row 10: Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney
  • Row 11: Daniel Suarez, Noah Gragson
  • Row 12: Ty Gibbs, Cole Custer
  • Row 13: Justin Haley, Riley Herbst
  • Row 14: Shane van Gisbergen, Kyle Busch
  • Row 15: Zane Smith, Kyle Larson
  • Row 16: Todd Gilliland, Corey Heim
  • Row 17: Ross Chastain, John H. Nemechek
  • Row 18: Jesse Love, Ricky Stenhouse Jr
  • Row 19: Cody Ware, Joey Logano

Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow?

Ryan Preece is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow at Richmond Raceway. Right behind in the Cook Out 400 is Tyler Reddick, followed by AJ Allmendinger (third), Denny Hamlin (fourth) and Chase Elliott (fifth).

Where is Kyle Larson starting tomorrow?

Kyle Larson is starting 30th in the NASCAR starting grid on Saturday for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond.

Matt Johnson
