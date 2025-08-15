Cup Series driver Ty Dillon had a Cinderella story this season, advancing to the final round of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge and nearly winning $1 million. It’s largely been the only highlight in a contract year, but it appears he’s done enough to reclaim his seat behind the wheel next season.

Appearing on SiriusXM NASCAR, Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice said he expects Dillon to return to the organization next season, and an official announcement could be coming soon.

“We’re real close to having Ty’s deal done…He’s pushed us to be better..” Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice on Ty Dillon’s uture with the team

Ty Dillon stats (Cup Series): 355 points, 1 top 10, 1 DNF, 8 laps led, 24.542 average starting position, 23.375 average finishing position in 24 races

Entering the NASCAR schedule this weekend, Dillon is 263 points outside of the final playoff spot with two races remaining in the regular season. Barring a victory at Richmond Raceway or Daytona International Speedway, Dillon and Kaulig Racing will not be competing in the playoffs.

The 33-year-old driver has at least shown some improvement as of late. While he ranks 32nd in average finishing position (24.5) this season, he has recorded four top-20 finishes since the Quaker State 400.

With Dillon expected to receive a new deal keeping him in the No. 10 car next season, Kaulig Racing is poised to retain both its drivers in 2026, with A.J. Allmendinger also expected to stay with the team.

