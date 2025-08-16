The NASCAR schedule for the 2026 Cup Series season is going to be released this month, with fans and drivers eagerly anticipating what races there will be next year and when they’ll be held. While there have been a few nuggets coming out in the last few weeks, recent NASCAR rumors have shed a lot more light on what’s coming.

Let’s dive into our rundown of the latest NASCAR news and intel on the 2026 schedule for the Cup Series.

When will the NASCAR 2026 schedule be released?

The immediate question naturally is, when will NASCAR release the schedule for next season? Fortunately, it’s expected to be a short wait. Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic and Kelly Crandall of Racer.com both reported on Friday that NASCAR is hoping to release the Cup schedule next week. While there’s a chance that could be pushed back another week, as last-minute alterations and tweaks are still being made, an announcement before the final race of the regular season is the hope.

Start of the 2026 NASCAR Season will Mirror 2025

One of the few guarantees with the schedule every year is that the first points race of the season will be the Daytona 500. “The Great American Race” will be the green flag of the 2026 schedule, but it won’t be the only race mirroring the beginning of the 2025 season. Racer.com‘s Kelly Crandall reported that the first five races in 2026 will be the same as the start to the current season. That means Bowman Gray will host the Clash, followed by the first points race at Daytona, followed by races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Phoenix Raceway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

No Races at Mexico City or Chicago Street Race, San Diego In

Only a few details have been confirmed for next season. First, NASCAR won’t be returning to Mexico City next season. As Denny Hamlin noted, money was a significant factor, but another issue is the difficulty of scheduling around the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is understandably of far more importance to Mexico City. NASCAR also won’t be running the Chicago Street Race in 2026, but Chicagoland is expected to take its place. The street-race vacancy will be filled by San Diego, with Naval Base Coronado hosting the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series on Father’s Day Weekend (June 19–21, 2026).

Multiple Off Weeks in 2026

One of the major complaints drivers have had about the schedule this season is that they have only received one weekend off. It meant drivers and teams worked 35 out of 36 weeks from February through the first week of November, a gauntlet of a slate. Fortunately, per Kelly Crandall, there will be two off weeks in 2026. The first weekend off will come on Easter weekend and the second will come in early August, following the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

North Wilkesboro Potentially Getting a Points Race

Heading into August, per Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, plans called for the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2026 to be held at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Drivers have said they believe North Wilkesboro deserves a points race, its first since 1996, and now it appears things are headed in that direction. Of course, North Wilkesboro Speedway in Wilkes County, North Carolina, getting a points race means that another track would be losing that next season, and it seems like it will be one of the tracks that only gets one race per year.

Where Will the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2026 be Held?

Amid the recent signs pointing to North Wilkesboro Speedway getting a points race in 2026, there would be a loser in that move. Jordan Bianchi reported on Friday that NASCAR has discussed moving the All-Star Race to Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware. It would be a very unpopular decision among fans, who like how the long runs at Dover set up for a points race. It’s an odd decision given the setup at Dover is poor for short runs, which is what the All-Star Race is all about.

NASCAR Might Take Iowa Speedway Off the Schedule

Iowa Speedway has done everything it can to remain partnered with NASCAR, delivering sellout crowds in consecutive seasons. It still might not be enough. Kelly Crandall notes that two years after Iowa Speedway hosted its first Cup Series race, there’s “chatter” inside the sport that NASCAR is considering not returning next season. It would be an even bigger blow for Iowa, as it was announced this summer that IndyCar wouldn’t be returning in 2026. Furthermore, it would take a race out of the Midwest, leaving the region and its fan base without a venue they could get to for a live race.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway Losing Playoff Race

There are changes coming for the 2026 NASCAR Playoffs, just not necessarily the one everyone is hoping for. Kelly Crandall reported that New Hampshire Motor Speedway is expected to lose its race on the NASCAR postseason schedule in 2026. New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire, will host the first Round of 12 race this September (Sunday, Sept. 21). There’s no word on which venue will take its place.

Where Will NASCAR Race on Fourth of July Weekend in 2026?

The Fourth of July Weekend is important for NASCAR, but there is a bit of difficulty in finding a city that wants it. That’s because it takes resources away from the city on a busy weekend and that was a big problem with the Chicago Street Race. However, NASCAR is staying in the city to celebrate the 4th of July in 2026. Kelly Crandall notes that Chicagoland Speedway is expected to host a race on the Fourth of July Weekend. NASCAR is hopeful that the popularity it gained in the region from the street race will lead to higher attendance at Chicagoland.

Between all the NASCAR rumors and a few announcements, we already know a few dates on the 2026 schedule for the Cup Series. The first race will be on Sunday, Feb. 1, with the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. After that, it’s the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16. Based on reporting this week, the 2026 season will unfold as follows: Clash at Bowman Gray (Sunday, Feb. 1), the Daytona 500 (Sunday, Feb. 8), Atlanta Motor Speedway (Sunday, Feb. 15), COTA (Sunday, Feb. 22), Phoenix Raceway (Sunday, March 1) and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sunday, March 8).

On Sunday, May 24, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Notably, Kyle Larson has already said he won’t attempt “The Double” in 2026. In June, there will be the San Diego Street Course race at Naval Base Coronado (Sunday, June 21) and it will reportedly be followed by Sonoma Raceway (Sunday, Feb. 28). Finally, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will be held at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 8.

How Many Road Course Races will there be Next Season?

Shane van Gisbergen won four road course races in the regular season this year, making a strong case that he’s the best road course racer in NASCAR history. While SVG’s dominance is impressive, what frustrated many drivers in 2025 is how many road course races there were and how close together NASCAR scheduled them.

With the Chicago Street Race and Mexico City off the schedule in 2026, that would seemingly take two road course races off the docket next season. San Diego’s street race will take the place of Chicago’s, but that would still mean NASCAR is removing one road course race from the schedule and replacing it with an oval. There will reportedly be road course races in consecutive weeks (Sonoma and San Diego in late June), with COTA on the final Sunday in February. That still leaves Watkins Glen and the Charlotte ROVAL with uncertain dates.