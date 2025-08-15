The NASCAR schedule for the 2026 season is expected to be released later this summer, with many of the major changes already reported. When it’s released, the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2026 could be held at a different location that could prove unpopular among fans.

Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic reports that NASCAR is considering a move for the All-Star Race next season from North Wilkesboro Speedway to Dover Motor Speedway.

It has been fairly well known that NASCAR has been open to relocating the All-Star Race in 2026, with many in the sport favoring North Wilkesboro Speedway hosting a points race. Of course, for North Wilkesboro to have a points race for the first time since 1996, that means another track would lose its points race.

While no decision is final, Bianchi reports that the move is under “serious consideration,” and it could be officially announced next week, when NASCAR plans to release its schedule for next season. What has been made clear is that the All-Star Race will still occur a week before Memorial Day Weekend, as it has in the past, regardless of which venue is chosen.

Notably, per The Athletic, this is a recently discussed idea. The reported intentions as of a few weeks ago were for North Wilkesboro to host the All-Star Race again, but the latest round of planning now could see the non-points race moved to Dover.

It would be a disappointing decision for many NASCAR fans, especially around Delaware. Dover has provided some of the best racing in the Next Gen era, which makes it better for a points-eligible race. Taking that away would mean Dover wouldn’t have a points race in 2026, while tracks like Daytona International Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Phoenix Raceway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway get two points races.

If the decision is made official next week, one notable wrinkle is that the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2026 would need to be held during the day. That’s because Dover Motor Speedway can’t have lights, as it is near Dover Air Force Base.