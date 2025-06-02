Hendrick Motorsports exec suggests teams ‘could do’ significant NASCAR horsepower increase

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some of the biggest NASCAR news this season came out this past week when executives suggested there could be an increase in horsepower later this season. While the potential increase would only be under specific circumstances, Hendrick Motorsports is highlighting the possibility for even more.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports vice president of powertrain Scott Maxim shed light on the feasibility for engine manufacturers to increase horsepower. Manufacturers already ‘have a pretty good understanding’ of what changes need to be made to get to 750 horsepower. If NASCAR wants to open the door for even more, it would require significantly more changes, but could be done.

Related: NASCAR execs suggest horsepower increase might come later this season

“If we were to have a higher target than [750] then that would require some more extensive changes, which we could do.” Hendrick Motorsports VP of Powertrain Scott Maxim on increasing NASCAR horsepower in the Cup Series

NASCAR started reducing horsepower in 2015, with a vision of creating a more even playing field between teams. There was a progressive decline from over 800 horsepower (2014) to 750 horsepower (2015) followed by a steep reduction to 550 horsepower and then a slight increase to 670 horsepower in 2022 with the introduction of the Next Gen car.

The sport’s executives got what they wanted, with the field of cars running closer together to create the visual of closer races. However, the quality of races has decreased considerably in recent seasons, with the Next Gen car largely only performing well at mile-and-a-half tracks.

Also Read: Reporter shares when Corey Heim could become a full-time Cup Series driver

Teams, drivers and fans have been calling for a horsepower increase ever since. While NASCAR’s original idea created a more even playing field, teams like Hendrick Motorsports eventually found other advantages. So, while the top teams are winning more consistently, the quality of the races still hasn’t improved and passing remains down.

For the time being, NASCAR officials are only leaving the door open to raising horsepower to 750 on short-track courses. It’s viewed as a starting point by drivers and fans, hopefully the beginning of further increases across all tracks in 2026 and beyond.

Related: NASCAR standings for Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series

If NASCAR horsepower increases to 750 this season, it should lead to more passing and would be a good test run to see if the change should be approved for all tracks. From there, teams and NASCAR officials can have discussions this offseason about long-term changes.

At the very least, between discussions of increasing horsepower and NASCAR proposing that teams can make limited alterations to the cars for the All-Star Race, it’s clear there’s at least a chance at meaningful change. It might not mean immediate improvements, but it’s a step in the right direction after fans and drivers felt years of frustration were effectively ignored.

Also Read: Insider reveals Denny Hamlin’s future with Joe Gibbs Racing