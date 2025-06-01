NASCAR reporter shares when Corey Heim could become full-time Cup Series driver

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Corey Heim is one of the best NASCAR prospects right now, showing a level of dominance in the Truck Series that is particularly rare. With many already viewing Heim as prepared to become a full-time Cup Series driver, there’s still uncertainty about when it will happen.

Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic previewed NASCAR free agency, sharing his belief that Heim will not be moved up to race full-time for 23XI Racing in the Cup Series next year. Instead, he’ll likely have to wait until the 2027 Cup Series season.

Corey Heim stats (Truck Series): 566 points, 4 wins, 10 top 10s, 8 top 5s, 4 poles, 812 laps led, 5.833 average starting position, 5.75 average finishing position

Just a month out from his 23rd birthday, Heim is easily the best Truck Series driver right now. Following Friday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway, Heim has more laps led (812) than the combined laps led by drivers in second through 10th place (801). Heim also has nearly as many playoff points (29) as the rest of the field combined (37).

Through his first 75 Truck Series races, Heim already has 15 wins. He’s tied with Matt Crafton (575 career races) for the 10th-most Truck Series wins ever. With four wins through 12 races this season, Heim’s on pace to be one of the five winningest drivers in Truck Series history if he stays at that level next year.

23XI Racing signed Heim to a development contract this offseason, but the team already has three full-time drivers with Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick and Riley Herbst. While Herbst’s rookie season has gone poorly – 34th in the standings – he’s under contract through next season and is backed heavily by Monster Energy.

Heim remains a part-time driver for 23XI Racing and he delivered a career-best finish of 13th in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. Team co-owner Denny Hamlin has also stated that the plan is for Heim to receive even more opportunities in 2026.

While Heim could be moved up to the Xfinity Series next season, which could be better for his development, that level is much more about money than the Truck Series. While Heim might be one of the most talented drivers in NASCAR, he doesn’t have the connections with sponsors as of now to necessarily fund becoming a full-time Xfinity Series driver. As a result, he could continue to dominate the Truck Series in 2026.