NASCAR rumors: Insider reveals Denny Hamlin’s future with Joe Gibbs Racing

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Denny Hamlin is near the front of the NASCAR starting grid for Nashville, but he might not race on Sunday as his first son is due to be born. With his family poised to grow even larger, there’s even more incentive for the 44-year-old to sign a new Cup Series contract.

Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic writes that while Hamlin is in a contract year with Joe Gibbs Racing and is eligible for NASCAR free agency, there’s a ‘high probability’ that he re-signs to drive the No. 11 car for the 2026 season.

“Working on it. Should be something done somewhat soon.” Denny Hamlin on contract talks with Joe Gibbs Racing

Denny Hamlin stats 2025 (NASCAR.com): 390 points, 2 wins, 6 top 10s, 5 top 5s, 2 DNFs, 371 laps led, 12.357 average starting position, 15.231 average finishing position in 13 races

Hamlin, who will turn 45 years old ahead of the 2026 season, has spent his entire Cup Series career with Joe Gibbs Racing. While the No. 11 car lost its long-time partnership with FedEx after last season, the void was filled by a one-year deal with Progress Insurance.

A number of the top upcoming free agents in the NASCAR Cup Series have already signed new deals. Hendrick Motorsports signed William Byron to a contract extension and Richard Childress Racing confirmed Kyle Busch will be driving the No. 8 car next season.

It leaves the biggest teams – Joe Gibbs Racing, Team Penske, Hendrick Motorsports and 23XI Racing – without any full-time openings for next season. As for some of the top NASCAR prospects, Connor Zilisch may spend another year in the Xfinity Series, while Corey Heim’s timeline to become a full-time Cup Series driver seems further away.

With Hamlin all but confirmed to drive the No. 11 car for JGR next season, he’ll have a great chance to achieve his long-standing goal of becoming one of the 10 winningest drivers in Cup Series history. Heading into the Cracker Barrel 400, Hamlin is four wins shy of tying Kevin Harvick for 10th all-time.

