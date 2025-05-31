NASCAR lineup for Nashville: Cracker Barrel 400 starting lineup, NASCAR qualifying results

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Who is on the pole for NASCAR? Ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Speedway, drivers hit the track on Saturday afternoon to determine the Cracker Barrel 400 starting grid. Fittingly, some of the best NASCAR drivers delivered excellent times, but there are a few surprises in the NASCAR lineup for Nashville’s Cup Series race on Sunday.

Below, you can find the full NASCAR lineup for tomorrow’s race at Nashville Superspeedway.

NASCAR starting lineup for Nashville

Chase Briscoe – 29.125 seconds Denny Hamlin – 29.174 seconds William Byron – 29.307 seconds Tyler Reddick – 29.308 seconds Ross Chastain – 29.31 seconds Brad Keselowski – 29.377 secpmds Christopher Bell – 29.387 seconds Michael McDowell – 29.397 seconds Joey Logano – 29.434 seconds Chris Buescher – 29.443 seconds Chase Elliott – 29.477 seconds Bubba Wallace – 29.526 seconds Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 29.588 seconds Erik Jones – 29.589 seconds Ryan Blaney – 29.601 seconds Austin Cindric – 29.606 seconds A.J. Allmendinger – 29.619 seconds Justin Haley – 29.623 seconds Ryan Preece – 29.635 seconds Josh Berry – 29.651 seconds Austin Dillon – 29.657 seconds Ty Gibbs – 29.658 seconds Shane Van Gisbergen – 29.659 seconds Alex Bowman – 29.67 seconds Kyle Busch – 29.732 seconds Carson Hocevar – 29.754 seconds Zane Smith – 29.766 seconds Kyle Larson – 29.778 seconds Cole Custer – 29.807 seconds Noah Gragson – 29.82 seconds Ty Dillon – 29.824 seconds Daniel Suarez – 29.884 seconds Corey Heim – 29.896 seconds Cody Ware – 29.951 seconds Todd Gilliland – 29.996 seconds John Hunter Nemechek – 30.023 seconds Riley Herbst – 30.16 seconds J.J. Yeley – 30.443 seconds Chad Finchum – 31.729 seconds

NASCAR starting grid for Cracker Barrel 400

Row 1: Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin

NASCAR lineup FAQ

Who is on the pole for NASCAR?

Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the NASCAR race on Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway. It’s Briscoe’s second pole in a row.

Where is Kyle Larson starting in the race today?

Kyle Larson is 27th in the starting grid for the NASCAR race at Nashville, with the No.5 not showing as much speed in qualifying as usual.

Where is Denny Hamlin starting today?

Denny Hamlin is second on the starting grid for the NASCAR race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Where is William Byron starting today?

William Byron is third in the NASCAR lineup for the Cracker Barrel 400 on Sunday night.

Where is Chase Elliott starting today?

Chase Elliott is 11th in the NASCAR starting lineup at Nasvhille Superspeedway.