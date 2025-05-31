NASCAR lineup for Nashville: Cracker Barrel 400 starting lineup, NASCAR qualifying results

Updated:
NASCAR lineup
Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Who is on the pole for NASCAR? Ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Speedway, drivers hit the track on Saturday afternoon to determine the Cracker Barrel 400 starting grid. Fittingly, some of the best NASCAR drivers delivered excellent times, but there are a few surprises in the NASCAR lineup for Nashville’s Cup Series race on Sunday.

Below, you can find the full NASCAR lineup for tomorrow’s race at Nashville Superspeedway.

NASCAR starting lineup for Nashville

  1. Chase Briscoe – 29.125 seconds
  2. Denny Hamlin – 29.174 seconds
  3. William Byron – 29.307 seconds
  4. Tyler Reddick – 29.308 seconds
  5. Ross Chastain – 29.31 seconds
  6. Brad Keselowski – 29.377 secpmds
  7. Christopher Bell – 29.387 seconds
  8. Michael McDowell 29.397 seconds
  9. Joey Logano – 29.434 seconds
  10. Chris Buescher – 29.443 seconds
  11. Chase Elliott – 29.477 seconds
  12. Bubba Wallace – 29.526 seconds
  13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 29.588 seconds
  14. Erik Jones – 29.589 seconds
  15. Ryan Blaney – 29.601 seconds
  16. Austin Cindric – 29.606 seconds
  17. A.J. Allmendinger – 29.619 seconds
  18. Justin Haley – 29.623 seconds
  19. Ryan Preece – 29.635 seconds
  20. Josh Berry – 29.651 seconds
  1. Austin Dillon – 29.657 seconds
  2. Ty Gibbs – 29.658 seconds
  3. Shane Van Gisbergen – 29.659 seconds
  4. Alex Bowman – 29.67 seconds
  5. Kyle Busch – 29.732 seconds
  6. Carson Hocevar – 29.754 seconds
  7. Zane Smith – 29.766 seconds
  8. Kyle Larson – 29.778 seconds
  9. Cole Custer – 29.807 seconds
  10. Noah Gragson – 29.82 seconds
  11. Ty Dillon – 29.824 seconds
  12. Daniel Suarez – 29.884 seconds
  13. Corey Heim – 29.896 seconds
  14. Cody Ware – 29.951 seconds
  15. Todd Gilliland – 29.996 seconds
  16. John Hunter Nemechek – 30.023 seconds
  17. Riley Herbst – 30.16 seconds
  18. J.J. Yeley – 30.443 seconds
  19. Chad Finchum – 31.729 seconds

NASCAR starting grid for Cracker Barrel 400

  • Row 1: Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin
  • Row 2: William Byron, Tyler Reddick
  • Row 3: Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski
  • Row 4: Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell
  • Row 5: Joey Logano, Chris Buescher
  • Row 6: Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace
  • Row 7: Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Erik Jones
  • Row 8: Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric
  • Row 9: A.J. Allmendinger, Justin Haley
  • Row 10: Ryan Preece, Josh Berry
  • Row 11: Austin Dillon, Ty Gibbs
  • Row 12: Shane Van Gisbergen, Alex Bowman
  • Row 13: Kyle Busch, Carson Hocevar
  • Row 14: Zane Smith, Kyle Larson
  • Row 15: Cole Custer, Noah Gragson
  • Row 16: Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez
  • Row 17: Corey Heim, Cody Ware
  • Row 18: Todd Gilliland, John Hunter Nemechek
  • Row 19: Riley Herbst, J.J. Yeley
  • Row 20: Chad Finchum

NASCAR lineup FAQ

Who is on the pole for NASCAR?

Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the NASCAR race on Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway. It’s Briscoe’s second pole in a row.

Where is Kyle Larson starting in the race today?

Kyle Larson is 27th in the starting grid for the NASCAR race at Nashville, with the No.5 not showing as much speed in qualifying as usual.

Where is Denny Hamlin starting today?

Denny Hamlin is second on the starting grid for the NASCAR race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Where is William Byron starting today?

William Byron is third in the NASCAR lineup for the Cracker Barrel 400 on Sunday night.

Where is Chase Elliott starting today?

Chase Elliott is 11th in the NASCAR starting lineup at Nasvhille Superspeedway.

