Philadelphia Phillies reportedly targeting 2 positions before MLB trade deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies enter MLB games today sitting near the top of the National League, but a 2-8 record in the last 10 games has highlighted some issues with the roster. Weeks out from the MLB trade deadline, a clearer picture is emerging of how Philadelphia will approach the summer.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Phillies are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams at the MLB trade deadline this summer and they’re focused on adding a center fielder and bullpen help.

Philadelphia Phillies bullpen stats (FanGraphs): 4.56 ERA, 23% K-rate, 1.40 ERA, .256 batting average allowed, 9% walk rate

Through 64 games this season, Philadelphia sits 25th in bullpen ERA and 23rd in WHIP. While the team’s relievers are generally commanding the baseball well around the zone – 11th-highest K-BB rate (14 percent) – they have allowed the sixth-highest batting average to opponents this season.

The Phillies already lost closer Jose Alvarado to an 80-game suspension and the asking price on one of their top targets to replace him proved to be too much. With clubs like the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays recently heating up, the number of quality relievers available for trade has diminished for the time being.

As for center field, that’s another position that has hurt the club this season. Entering play on June 8, Phillies’ center fielders ranked 25th in FanGraphs WAR in large part due to a .624 OPS (23rd in MLB). To make matters worse, Brandon Marsh only ranks in the 40th percentile of Baseball Savant‘s Fielding Run Value this year.

While Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. might’ve been a potential replacement to eye this winter, the 27-year-old has a .181 batting average and .556 OPS this season. Meanwhile, the Orioles’ recent surge has paused any potential Cedric Mullins trade talks and Pittsburgh Pirates‘ All-Star outfielder only has a .684 OPS this season with a .234 batting average.

There will be plenty of options available to improve the Phillies’ bullpen, but center field will prove a harder position to upgrade. The Boston Red Sox are reportedly open to trading All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran, but the cost could prove outside Philadelphia’s price range.

