MLB insider sheds light on when Philadelphia Philliesn may trade for bullpen help

The Philadelphia Phillies have had one of the worst bullpens among playoff contenders this season. Following the 80-game suspension for Jose Alvarado, there’s been speculation about the club making an early addition to fill the void.

However, according to Robert Murray of Fansided, the Phillies are only expected to be eyeing ‘marginal moves’ to address their bullpen for the time being. Philadelphia already signed free-agent reliever Lucas Sims, but a significant trade likely won’t be coming until July.

Heading into MLB games today, the Phillies’ bullpen has a 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and .262 batting average allowed since Alvarado’s last appearance. Fortunately for the club, Jordan Romano has turned things around after a rough start to the season.

Romano had a 13.50 ERA and a 2.25 WHIP with opponents posting a .366 batting average against him in his first 9.1 innings pitched. However, from April 27 through May 23, the Phillies’ closer holds a 2.79 ERA with a 0.83 WHIP and opponents have a .176 batting average against him with a 41.7 percent strikeout rate.

Philadelphia Phillies bullpen stats (FanGraphs): 4.61 ERA (23rd in MLB), 1.37 WHIP (21st in MLB), .253 batting average allowed (22nd in MLB)

Philadelphia will take its time with Sims, who signed a minor league contract with the club. The 31-year-old was previously released by the Washington Nationals after allowing 19 earned runs and 28 base runners to reach in just 12.1 innings this season.

There will be plenty of relievers available this summer for trade, with potentially three being shopped by the Baltimore Orioles and several other sellers having late-inning relievers to move. For now, though, Philadelphia seems poised to roll with its current options.

