MLB insider breaks down Philadelphia Phillies’ rise to National League’s best record

The Philadelphia Phillies have emerged as the National League’s hottest team amid their current streak. They’ve won seven straight after sweeping the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies to improve to 32-18, first in the NL East and the best record in the NL.

Over their last 24 games, they’ve won 19 times. In May, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber has racked up eight of his MLB-leading 17 home runs — tied with Shohei Ohtani — and posted a 1.015 OPS.

During an appearance on the “Fair Territory” podcast, The Athletic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal explained what has fueled the Phillies’ rise up the standings.

“For starters, I would suggest their schedule of late has been kind of easy… You have to win the games against the opponent in front of you,” explained Rosenthal. “The last six have been against the Rockies and the Pirates, they should be winning those games and they are. Also in this stretch, they’ve played Tampa Bay, they’ve played Cleveland, they’ve played Washington. It’s been a little breather for them in the schedule.”

Rosenthal highlighted how the Phillies offense has come alive lately.

“But this is, from an offensive standpoint, one of the best teams in the league. Sixth in the majors at runs per game (5.7). Their rotation, as we know, is one of the best in the game as well, fourth in rotation ERA (3.27). The question going forward is going to be the bullpen and the loss of Alvarado only highlights that.”

Philadelphia’s bullpen took a damaging blow when top reliever Jose Alvarado was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a PED. Even though he’s eligible to return in late August, he will be prohibited from pitching in the playoffs if the Phillies advance that far.

“They probably were going to need at least one reliever even with Alvarado and now losing that left-handed presence, one of the hardest throwing lefties in the game, they’re going to be a team that is definitely going to be in search of bullpen help at the deadline,” Rosenthal said.

He continued: “It’s possible that if their rotation stays healthy come the playoffs they can use Ranger Suarez in the bullpen as they’ve done in the past. It gets a little dicey because Suarez is eligible for free agency but he has done it in the past and I can’t see that hurting his market if he closes out a World Series.”

The Phillies will look to continue their winning ways when they begin a three-game series against the Athletics on Friday in Sacramento.