3 Baltimore Orioles players named top MLB trade targets for contenders by insider

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Orioles came into the 2025 MLB season hoping to be World Series contenders. More than 50 games into the season, they have one of the worst records in baseball and are now increasingly likely to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline.

If Baltimore commits to selling this summer, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that teams will be coveting Seranthony Dominguez, Gregory Soto and Felix Bautista in July.

Related: Insider reveals potential leading Baltimore Orioles managerial candidate

The Orioles already have one of the worst bullpens in baseball right now. Entering MLB games today, Baltimore ranks 29th in ERA with the second-worst batting average allowed to opponents and the third-worst WHIP surrendered.

None of the three aforementioned relievers have performed well this year. In his first 15.2 innings pitched, Bautista holds a 4.02 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP, allowing a walk to 16.4 percent of batters faced. Meanwhile, Dominguez has a 6.00 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in 18 innings, while Soto has a 4.42 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 18.1 innings pitched.

Related: Baltimore Orioles could move on from big offseason acquisition

Bautista, who won AL Reliever of the Year, still offers tremendous upside. He posted a 1.85 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 126.2 innings from 2022-’23 and his dip in productivity this year could be attributed to it being his first season back from Tommy John surgery. Plus, he’s under team control through the 2027 season.

Felix Bautista contract (Spotrac): $1 million salary in 2025, arbitration-eligible through 2027

Dominguez, who carries an $8 million salary this season, and Soto ($5.35 million) are both on expiring contracts. Their past track records for success could make them buy-low targets for a number of contenders in desperate need of bullpen help.