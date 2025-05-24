MLB rumors: Baltimore Orioles could already move on from major free agent addition this summer?

Credit: USA Today Sports

Despite being one of their top free agent additions this offseason, a notable MLB insider believes the Baltimore Orioles will look to move ace Tomoyuki Sugano before this year’s trade deadline.

The Orioles have had a disastrous start to their 2025 campaign. Entering the weekend, they are not only dead last in the American League East, but they are a game away from having the worst record in the AL. With their season careening into a dark place, speculation has grown that the club could be sellers at the deadline.

Zach Eflin is likely to be a sought-after talent in July. But according to MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand, their top pitcher so far this season could also be up for grabs. And he just so happens to be their biggest offseason signing.

“Eflin isn’t the only starter that could help a contender. Tomoyuki Sugano has been one of the few positives on the Orioles’ pitching staff this season. As the 35-year-old is 4-3 with a 3.07 ERA in his first 10 big league starts,” Feinsand wrote. “He’s on a one-year, $13 million deal. And will be a free agent at the end of the season, so Baltimore could cash him in.”

In the offseason, the Orioles lost All-Stars Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander in MLB free agency. They did not make many notable additions this offseason. However, signing the Japanese import did receive praise in baseball circles.

The former Yomiuri Giants star currently leads Baltimore in quality starts (5), wins (4), innings (58.2) WAR (1.3) and ERA among their starters (3.07). However, he is 35 years old. While the O’s would probably prefer not to move him and persuade him to return next season, moving him with his value high during a bad season for the team makes a lot of sense.