MLB insider reveals Boston Red Sox willingness to make a Jarren Duran trade this summer

The Boston Red Sox have been one of the biggest disappointments in baseball, entering Friday 4 games under .500 with a 3-7 record in the last 10 games. With the skid continuing, All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran has surfaced in MLB rumors as a trade target for contenders.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post said on a Q&A with Bleacher Report that he believes the Red Sox front office would be open to trading Duran, but a deal isn’t necessarily likely.

“Duran, I do believe they will consider trading him. I know that seems unusual, he’s not a free agent to be or anything like that, but I do think they could be open to it…It’s probably a long shot, but I do think it is somewhat of a possibility that they will consider trading Jarren Duran. Jon Heyman on if the Boston Red Sox would be willing to trade Jarren Duran

Jarren Duran stats (ESPN): .274/.323/.423, .747 OPS, 4 home runs, 13 steals, 17 doubles, 34 runs scored, 35 RBI in 274 at-bats

Heading into MLB games today, Duran is on pace for his third consecutive season with at least 24 steals and his second consecutive season with 80-plus runs scored. The 6-foot-1 outfielder currently ranks eighth among American League outfielders in runs scored and is 16th in FanGraphs’ WAR (1.2).

Trading Duran would open up a spot in the outfield for top prospect Roman Anthony, with the team facing criticism from some around the league for not calling him up to this point. Entering play on Friday, Anthony held a .907 OPS with 8 home runs behind a .291/.422/.485 triple-slash line in 206 at-bats at Triple-A.

Jarren Duran contract (Spotrac): $3.7 million salary for 2025, $8 million club option (2026), arbitration-eligible (2027-’28)

Not only would trading Duran open up a spot for Anthony, but it could also net a quality return for Boston. An All-Star and All-MLB Second Team selection in 2024, Duran has a .814 OPS with 71 steals and 191 runs scored since the start of the 2023 season. Under team control through 2028, he’d carry additional value for a Padres organization that is looking for ways to build the most cost-effective roster long term.

For now, nothing is imminent and Boston doesn’t seem inclined to make a deal while it tries to climb back up the MLB standings. If Boston can’t turn things around, though, Duran could be one of the most coveted players available at the MLB trade deadline.