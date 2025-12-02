The Detroit Tigers ended the 2025 MLB Postseason with a grueling 15-inning loss to the Seattle Mariners in Game 5 of the ALDS. It was spearheaded by a strong pitching staff that included trade deadline acquisition Kyle Finnegan. The 34-year-old pitcher excelled; however, will he return to Detroit in 2026?

According to the Detroit Free Press’ Evan Petzold, the Tigers are interested in re-signing Finnegan for the 2026 season. In fact, there is “mutual interest” between both sides as Finnegan has been engaged with Detroit in previous offseasons. Now, with the relief market heating up, it’s time for the Tigers to get a deal done.

Detroit needs to add multiple arms to the bullpen, led by a shutdown ninth-inning closer that will help stabilize the team in the late innings. Finnegan would likely slot in with Will Vest in the seventh and eighth innings, but it’s important to find a deal that makes sense for both sides.

Finnegan seems poised for a solid free agent market, meaning the Tigers should pursue the possibility of a two-year contract. If not, the Tigers and Finnegan could be heading toward a divorce, and it’s clear that both sides want to keep working together.

