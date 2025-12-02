The Detroit Tigers have several needs during the 2025 MLB offseason, and one of them is a strong closer. While Will Vest and Kyle Finnegan performed well in 2025, Detroit needs a reliable star to make the back end of its bullpen scary. With the winter meetings coming soon, the Tigers have been linked to a former Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Tigers are interested in signing former Rays closer Pete Fairbanks in free agency. Fairbanks has spent the last three seasons as Tampa Bay’s closer with tremendous success. In 2025, the 31-year-old closer had 25 saves with a 2.83 ERA.

Fairbanks would certainly become the Tigers’ new closer as the organization looks to maximize its playoff window with Tarik Skubal. Detroit desperately needs a closer with an elite swing-and-miss arsenal, and his slider is above league average at a 30% whiff rate.

The Tigers are looking to improve the bullpen, and Fairbanks would be an outstanding acquisition. The biggest issue for Detroit is the market, as relief pitchers are flying off the board quickly.

